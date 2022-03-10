Sydney Miller has no doubt she wants to be an elementary school teacher.
The junior at Fairfield High School was already mentoring younger students this week as she led third and fourth graders in a mural painting.
More than a hundred handprints are now imprinted on a wall of the elementary school’s cafeteria.
Miller is doing the project as part of her involvement in the nationwide Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization.
The group’s website describes its mission is “to promote personal growth and leadership development.”
Gold, silver, and bronze awards are presented each year to project leaders. Miller won silver last year for a craft bag project that helped youngsters find enjoyment amidst the pandemic shutdown.
She hopes this year’s mural project might earn a gold rating at the statewide gathering later this month.
Watching Miller teach the elementary students, it is evident her primary motivation is not a medal but helping them grow into the school’s “Be Kind” emphasis.
Miller wants to create memories for others like her own as she recalls an “artist in residence” program led by high schoolers when she was in elementary school.
It is gratifying to see youngsters point out their handprints as they enter the cafeteria, Miller said.
Some who wavered a bit smeared their prints, which has become an occasion for gentle jabs from their peers, she said.
The chatter was lively among the children as their hands were covered with various shades of washable paint.
“It’s cold, gooey, sticky and fluffy” one said. Another said, “It tickled” when Miller coated her palm with a paint roller.
Miller chose a butterfly drawing as the border for the handprints. An inscription above the mural will read, “Until you spread your wings, you will have no idea how far you can fly.”
Third grade teacher Ellen Wagner applauded Miller’s efforts.
“It’s very exciting these hands will be here as long as the school exists,” Wagner said.
Wagner pointed to another component of the “Be Kind” emphasis. She said students who see their peers doing acts of kindness can write their name and the good deed on a paper heart, which school officials receive and acknowledge with a shout-out.
Elementary School Principal Colleen Rebert also praised Miller for the mural project.
“It’s a way for our kids to connect with a high schooler, and then aspire to be like her in service,” said Rebert.
The principal plans to tap other Fairfield Area High School students for projects. She’ll meet soon with the FFA group and enlist them in beautifying the elementary school courtyard.
“We’re using our students’ talents to help our school,” Rebert said.
After all the younger students leave their handprints, Miller’s will cap the project when she places it atop the butterfly’s antennae.
Gold medal or not, this high schooler is already leaving her mark.
