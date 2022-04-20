Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater is to host the first-ever film festival devoted entirely to director Ken Burns, whose award-winning documentaries include the 1990 Public Broadcasting System (PBS) series “The Civil War.”
Burns is to attend “Who Are We: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns,” which is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 next year.
“Festival-goers will engage with Burns, his collaborators, historians, and Gettysburg College students in consequential conversations about the simple question Burns has explored in all his films about American history: Who are we?” according to a college release.
“I’m honored and so appreciative for this opportunity to share our films as part of this festival and to join many of my colleagues in a conversation about our art form – and our country’s history,” Burns says, according to the release.
The event will mark “the first time the vast majority of his work is being shown on a big screen,” Majestic Theater Director of Marketing and Group Sales Jessica Rudy said. Much of Burns’ work over 40 years has been broadcast on PBS.
Screenings are to include two new thematic highlight reels compiled and introduced by Burns, documentary episodes from throughout Burns’ career, a marathon presentation of all 11.5 hours of “The Civil War.”
The reels’ specific themes are to be determined, Rudy said.
Plans also include breakout sessions with historians, filmmakers, and collaborators in Burns’ projects such as musicians Jay Ungar and Molly, who performed “Ashokan Farewell,” the main theme of “The Civil War.”
Also currently scheduled to take part are longtime Burns collaborators, including writer Geoffrey Ward, producer Sarah Botstein, and cinematographer Buddy Squires, as well as Kevin Richardson, one of five teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in New York, whose story is told in Burns’ “The Central Park Five.”
Most events will be free, but all will require tickets.
Tickets are to be available beginning June 17 at the theater box office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by phone at 717-337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
Tickets for a Friday evening keynote program with Burns and for the two highlight reel presentations will be $29 per person, per event, while festival passes will cost $75.
Local origin
The concept of the festival has local roots.
The film festival was inspired by a conversation Gettysburg native and filmmaker Jake Boritt had with his friend Burns during the summer of 2020. Soon after returning to his family’s historic Adams County farm after many years living in Harlem, Boritt began considering the ways in which Gettysburg would benefit from such an event.
“Ken Burns’s epic film ‘The Civil War’ transformed Americans’ understanding of the defining event of our history, made Ken a national icon telling our story, unleashed a surge of interest in Gettysburg, and inspired me to become a documentary filmmaker,” the release quotes Boritt as saying. Boritt is also a documentarian, whose work includes “The Gettysburg Story.” He is also a son of the late Gettysburg College history Prof. Gabor Boritt.
After speaking with Burns, Boritt, who serves as the festival’s director, approached Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano and Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel with the idea.
The festival would not have happened without a committee that included Boritt, Iuliano, Gabel, senior leaders at the college, and “incredibly supportive” college alumni, some of whom live in Adams County, Rudy said.
Burns is to meet with students at the college “to engage them with a lot of the civic and historical themes that come up in Ken’s films,” Rudy said. Departments across the campus are developing complementary programs “using Ken’s work as a lens,” Rudy said.
“Few individuals throughout our nation’s history have had a more profound impact in shaping American discourse than Ken Burns. His timeless works challenge us to see our country from new perspectives and encourage us to engage in the defining issues of our time. We are both excited and grateful for the opportunity to spotlight Ken’s artistry in this first-of-its-kind film festival,” Iuliano said, according to the release.
Longstanding link
Burns has a long connection to Gettysburg thanks to his 1990 film “The Civil War.”
“Gettysburg is both a place of remembering and imagining. It is of course a burial ground for those who fought there – North and South – but it is also where President Lincoln imagined a new country, one where the values we associate with our country’s founding were given new meaning. Our work tries to present the past in all of its complexity, collecting individual stories into larger narratives,” Burns is quoted as saying.
In the mid-1980s, he and his brother Ric, along with their colleagues, embarked on creating the documentary in a multi-year process which permitted Burns to refine the filmmaking style that has become his and his collaborators’ hallmark: careful use of archival photographs, live modern cinematography, music, narration, and first-person accounts.
The documentary’s nine-episode broadcast seen by 40 million Americans on PBS in September 1990, was a sensation. Burns and the series won the inaugural Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize, awarded in 1991 at Gettysburg College. In 1994, he received an honorary degree from Gettysburg College, and in 2008 he returned once more to Gettysburg to speak at Soldiers’ National Cemetery on the 145th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. In 2020, he helped to launch Gettysburg: Beyond the Battle, the $10 million capital campaign to build a new home for the Adams County Historical Society.
‘Universe of Battle’
The keynote event is to feature a screening of “The Universe of Battle,” the fifth episode of “The Civil War,” which focuses on the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, Rudy said.
To take part in a post-screening discussion are Burns, Boritt, and Allen Guelzo, best-selling author of award-winning books including “Gettysburg: The Last Invasion,” Rudy said.
Guelzo, a former Gettysburg College history professor, is now the senior research scholar in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University and director of the James Madison Program’s Initiative in Politics and Statesmanship.
Burns has been making documentary films about America’s history and its people for over 40 years. Since the Academy Award-nominated “Brooklyn Bridge” in 1981, Burns and his colleagues at Florentine Films have gone on to direct and produce some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries about war, racism, and presidential leadership.
Burns’ catalogue is too vast to be included in its entirety, so the festival is to include materials chosen for being “particularly poignant” and “useful for college students to discuss and use in their classes,” Rudy said.
To be included among free showings are parts of 2007’s “The War” about World War II, 2017’s “The Vietnam War,” 2014’s “The Roosevelts,” 2019’s “Country Music,” Rudy said.
In addition to the marathon showing of “The Civil War” over two days, two other films are to be shown in their entirety, Rudy said. “Brooklyn Bridge,” is to be screened before the keynote event. A screening of 2012’s “The Central Park Five,” is planned as well.
The festival will make use of all three locations in the Majestic, including both of its cinema theaters as well as its historic auditorium, Rudy said.
Historic theater
“Considering the Majestic started as a small-town movie theater, it boasts a remarkable, cinematic history including resident and Mrs. Eisenhower as regular patrons after retiring from The White House, the 1970 U.S. premiere of Federico’s Fellini’s notorious masterpiece Satyricon, and the 1993 world premiere of Ron Maxwell’s Civil War epic Gettysburg. Hosting the first-ever festival dedicated solely to Ken Burns’s films is a tremendous honor, as well as a testament to how historic theaters continue to contribute to the vitality of small towns across America,” Gabel is quoted as saying.
The film festival represents the growing confluence of history, arts, and culture in Gettysburg, which has enabled local residents and nearly one million annual visitors to experience Gettysburg beyond the Civil War battlefield. From incredible farm-to-table cuisine and craft breweries and distilleries, to state-of-the-art museums, seasonal festivals and immersive arts and cultural experiences, Gettysburg continues to evolve and prosper as a tourist destination. The Majestic Theater itself annually draws over 45,000 visitors locally and from across the United States.
The historic 1925 Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College, and has always enriched the cultural life of the Gettysburg community. When it opened, the Majestic was the largest vaudeville and silent movie theater in south-central Pennsylvania, and was modernized and updated throughout the 20th century.
A fire destroyed the adjacent hotel in 1983, and in 1988, the hotel and theater were acquired by Gettysburg College. After the hotel reopened in 1991, attention turned to restoring the Majestic Theater. Closed for construction in 2004, the theater was preserved, renovated and reopened in November 2005 following a $16.5 million project to transform it into a world-class performing arts center.
The Majestic is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today the Majestic features the 800-seat historic auditorium, two cinemas with stadium seating, an art gallery, café, and 20,000-square-foot backstage production facility. The theater is open year-round with daily programming including live performances, first-run independent films and cinema classics. The center also serves as the rehearsal and performance venue for Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music.
