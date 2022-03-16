Sunflower and sky colors are filling downtown Gettysburg as a host of small Ukrainian flags, posted by an anonymous donor, wave support for the war-stricken nation.
Multiple business owners and employees said an elderly gentleman goes into the shops, offers the flags and leaves. No one knows the man’s identity.
Allison Wagner, a waitress at Upper Crust on York Street, said she and her brother each received one from the man last week while dining at Dairy Queen on Steinwehr Avenue.
“He gave them to everyone in the store. It was very random,” she said.
The man said he took part in a rally to support Ukraine on Lincoln Square on March 5, according to Heidi Little at Lark.
Emma Craver, who works at Gettysburg Baking Company next to Lark, said the man emphasized it was important to show “support and solidarity” for Ukraine.
Keith George, owner of The Purple Piggy Toys And Gifts on Chambersburg Street, said the man came in with “a big bag” of the flags and offered one to him and his associate. George hung both of the flags by his register.
The Christmas Haus and Gettysburg Chocolate Market, on Baltimore Street, both display the flags given to them. Their Ukrainian Flags are posted at their respective cash registers, along with boxes for folks to make cash donations to help Ukrainian resistance.
Gettysburg Chocolate Market is also donating 100 percent of the profits from its new drink, the Kyiv Cake Latte, to the cause.
While the town’s business folks may not know the man’s identity, all agree a visual show of support for those devastated by the war in Ukraine is necessary right now.
“My heart’s broken in so many ways by what’s going on,” Little said. “I thought it was incredible. I asked for two (flags) because we have two registers.”
Wagner and her brother each took their flags home.
“My brother loves flags so it was really cute,” she said. “He has his hanging in his room. I have mine in my house.”
George shared about his personal connection to the conflict. He lived in Budapest, Hungary 10 years ago and made several friends from Ukraine.
“One of my friends, their village is gone. It’s just gone,” he said.
Craver thought the man’s apparent mission to decorate the town in yellow and blue is “such a cool idea.” Noting although she doesn’t know who he is, “it’s nice that he’s trying to show his support.”
