Fire destroyed a former barn which had been turned into two apartments Tuesday afternoon in Littlestown, Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small said.
No injuries resulted, but eight residents were displaced from the 2-½-story structure at 218 M St., which appeared to be a “total loss” after the roof and second floor collapsed, he said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 1:42 p.m. and remained on the scene for more than six hours, then returned three more times when debris rekindled between about midnight and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Small said.
The building’s tin exterior walls helped contain the fire and protect adjoining structures, Small said.
A neighboring house was only “inches away,” but it was clad in old-fashioned asbestos siding and appeared to have escaped any damage, Small said.
The house on the other side was about 12 feet away, where damage appeared to be limited to peeling paint and melted plastic window parts, he said.
Also helpful was the fact that a breeze was blowing straight through the structure, Small said.
When smoke entered the first-floor apartment, three siblings went to their mouther’s nearby workplace, he said.
Upstairs, three children and a woman who was cooking also evacuated safely when smoke belched from the walls, Small said.
The Adams County Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents, he said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was on the scene, but the blaze’s cause will likely remain “undetermined,” Small said.
“There was too much damage to be able to get in and investigate,” he said.
The dispatch came when Small, who lives a block from the fire scene, had been home from vacation for “no more than 10 minutes,” he said.
Small was on the scene very quickly and saw heavy smoke blowing across Queen Street and immediately issued a “working fire” dispatch, followed about five minutes later by a second alarm requesting more equipment and personnel, he said.
Firefighters needed between 90 minutes and two hours to gain initial control of the blaze, he said.
Approximately 15 emergency vehicles and 60 to 65 firefighters were on the scene, Small said. Numerous fire companies from Adams and York counties and Maryland were dispatched.
A hydrant half a block away was unusable because the four-inch water main to which it was connected could not feed a five-inch supply hose, he said.
Because Small worked for the Borough of Littlestown for many years, he said he “knew the water system like the back of my hand” and was able to direct firefighters to appropriate hydrants.
Traffic was snarled in downtown Littlestown as South Queen Street was closed for three to four hours so a hose could be stretched across it to a hydrant, Small said.
The same tin walls that helped contain the fire also hampered firefighting efforts, Small said. With the front of the building nearing collapse, he said local contractor Conewago Enterprises provided a vehicle to pull the tin away so “hose-streams” could better reach the interior.
The wood-framed building’s rafters burned through, Small said. Measuring about 48-by-120-feet, it was built around the 1920s or 1930s and formerly housed businesses including a farm implement dealer and an electrical contractor, Small said.
In addition to the apartments, the building also contained a storage area, he said.
A mother and three children were displaced from each apartment, said Stephanie McIlwee, executive director of both the building’s owner, Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs Inc. (PICPI), and the Adams County Housing Authority. The latter is working to find new accommodations for the residents, she said.
“They lost everything other than the clothes that were on their backs,” McIlwee said.
ACHA cannot accept cash donations, but anyone wishing to help can bring gift cards to the office at 40 E. High St. in Gettysburg, “and we’ll make sure they go to the families,” McIlwee said.
In addition to Alpha of Littlestown, agencies dispatched to the initial fire included the Barlow, Gettysburg, Hanover Area, Harney, Irishtown, Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Valley, Southeastern Adams, Taneytown, and United fire companies; fire police from across Adams County; and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
