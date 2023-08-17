Putting out the flames
Southeast Adams Volunteer Emergency Services’ Quint 29 sprays water Tuesday as numerous fire companies battle a blaze at 218 M St. in Littlestown. Authorities were dispatched at 1:42 p.m. No injuries occurred but eight residents were displaced. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Fire destroyed a former barn which had been turned into two apartments Tuesday afternoon in Littlestown, Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small said.

No injuries resulted, but eight residents were displaced from the 2-½-story structure at 218 M St., which appeared to be a “total loss” after the roof and second floor collapsed, he said.

 

