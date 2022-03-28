Discussion of proposed changes in rental inspection regulations will continue next month, McSherrystown Borough Council members decided Wednesday.
Council members voted unanimously to table the matter. The council’s next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 13 in the borough building, 338 N. Main St.
The changes would require inspection of rental units for compliance with the borough code when there is a new tenant or when a tenant files a complaint. If a complaint proves unfounded, the tenant would be billed for the cost of an inspection. If the complaint is founded, the landlord would be billed.
Single-family residences and government-subsidized rental units would be exempt.
The audience totaled about 20 at Wednesday’s meeting, less than during recent standing-room-only meetings, but several people spoke during a lengthy public comment period.
As in the past, many speakers expressed concerns about costs for landlords and said the magisterial district court and other remedies already exist for tenants with complaints.
Council member Tim Klunk suggested a cap on how much landlords would be expected to pay to repair any problems in order to prevent them from defaulting on their mortgages, and said it should be made clear what inspections would include.
Council President Dan Colgan said he knocked on doors and spoke with some 75 tenants, 26 of whom expressed support for the proposal.
Under the current rules, tenants often don’t complain because they fear reprisals from owners, for whom remedying complaints is “a cost of doing business,” Colgan said.
Several audience members said it would be unfair to impose rules on all landlords because a few don’t keep their properties in good condition, and costs would ultimately be passed on to tenants.
Several speakers differentiated between out-of-town corporate owners who may be difficult to reach and local landlords who take pride in their properties. Some speakers identified themselves as satisfied tenants of local owners.
Attorney Arthur Becker Jr., who is representing some property owners, called again for a special meeting during which the matter could be discussed without the usual three-minute limit on public comments. He accused Colgan of failing to schedule such a meeting despite having said he would.
Colgan shot back claiming he had a medical emergency and would be sure to inform Becker the next time he is hospitalized with “a coronary.”
Becker left the meeting at that point, wishing those who remained “good luck.”
Some audience members complained the draft of the ordinance amendments advertised for public review contained items that were later removed. The changes will require the expense of legally required re-advertising in this newspaper prior to a formal public hearing and adoption, speakers said.
Council members said the point of advertising the draft was to gain public input, which led to changes such as dropping adoption of an international building code.
The council wanted the public “to look at it and tell us what you hate about it,” member George Staub said.
“I’m not about ramming things through,” he said.
