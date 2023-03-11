Applicants are being sought for a vacancy on the Upper Adams School Board.
Board members accepted Mikel Grimm’s resignation Tuesday during a special voting meeting. It took effect as of Feb. 23.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Applicants are being sought for a vacancy on the Upper Adams School Board.
Board members accepted Mikel Grimm’s resignation Tuesday during a special voting meeting. It took effect as of Feb. 23.
The board acted “with regrets,” member Tom Wilson said.
Grimm “unfortunately” emailed the board to tender her resignation “due to some personal conflicts,” board President Jim Lady said.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on March 17, according to the district’s website, www.upperadams.org.
An application is on the homepage, or those interested can contact Central Office Executive Assistant Candy Bretzman at 717-677-7191 ext. 2751 or c.bretzman@upperadams.org.
The board plans to interview applicants in-person during its March 21 meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. at Biglerville High School.
Grimm’s term runs until the end of this year.
The board appointed Grimm in April last year after the death of Bruce Hollabaugh.
In other business, the board reviewed the proposed purchase of 1,000 Apple iPads and associated gear at a cost of $818,516, with action likely during its next meeting.
The iPads would be for kindergarten through third-grade students and for teachers as needed.
The purchase would be part of a routine long-term cycle that prevents students from using outdated technology that can’t load current operating systems or security packages, said district Director of Technology Joshua Cantrell.
He and other officials praised Apple products’ durability and ability to hold resale value, saying they far exceed those of other providers.
Board members also reviewed, and appeared to support, Cantrell’s proposal to spend $5,000 to hire students as summer interns to help prepare hundreds of computers for resale.
The pay would be $10 per hour, with two or three students working four or five hours three days a week, Cantrell said.
Also, the board reviewed a proposed vehicle purchase.
A 2022 Ford Transit Connect would cost $38,605 and would be able to haul about six people, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said.
It would primarily be for the use of the district’s social worker, but would be available for other uses such as home visits by other officials or small-group travel, she said.
The vehicle was estimated at $30,000 in the capital expenditures list the board approved last month, but Hobbs said the social worker’s salary came in lower than expected, leaving more than enough to cover the difference.
The vehicle and two years of the social worker’s salary are covered by a grant from Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Benefits are not included.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.