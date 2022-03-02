A suspect was arrested at gunpoint approximately nine minutes after an alleged bank robbery attempt Wednesday, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Authorities planned to charge Michael Melnyk, 18, who resides in Virginia and Gettysburg, with felony robbery, according to a police release.
Authorities were dispatched about 1 p.m. to M&T Bank, 202 W. High St., where a person allegedly “approached a teller and demanded money, stating it was a robbery,” according to the release. The suspect did not show a weapon, Glenny said.
“Before being given any money, the suspect ran out the front doors of the bank and absconded in an unknown direction. Employees at the bank provided a good description of the suspect,” according to the release.
Approximately 10 officers from four department began searching in the nearby area, Glenny said.
Meanwhile, a person “who happened to hear the original dispatch of the call, saw an individual meeting the description of the suspect in the area of the railroad track behind” the Gettysburg Post Office, 115 Buford Ave. (U.S. Route 30), according to the release. The post office is approximately a quarter-mile northwest of the bank.
“When he saw police, he took off running,” Glenny said.
The suspect did not resist, but “was taken down at gunpoint” as “a precaution,” he said.
There were no immediate indications any other people were involved, Glenny said.
Gettysburg police ask anyone who witnessed the robbery attempt to contact them at 717-334-8101.
The arrest occurred on the tracks near Gettysburg College’s Ice House residential complex, according to a campus-wide email sent by college Executive Director of Public Safety Alex Wiltz. The complex is between North Franklin and North Washington streets, several hundred feet east of the post office.
“There is no continuing danger or threat to the campus community, according to the email.
In the release, Gettysburg police thanked Cumberland Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police and National Park Service law enforcement rangers for their assistance.
