Boyds Bears site

This file photo shows the former Boyds Bears Country site as it appeared in 2013 when it was up for bids at a sheriff’s sale.

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

A restaurant liquor license proposed for the former Boyds Bears site took a step forward Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Cumberland Township supervisors.

Supervisors voted unanimously to endorse the transfer of an existing license to a new restaurant planned at The Barn Resort, a campground under development on the site at 75 Cunningham Road off Emmitsburg Road. The property’s centerpiece is a five-story barn-shaped structure that formerly housed a collectible teddy bear outlet and restaurant.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.