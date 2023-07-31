A restaurant liquor license proposed for the former Boyds Bears site took a step forward Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Cumberland Township supervisors.
Supervisors voted unanimously to endorse the transfer of an existing license to a new restaurant planned at The Barn Resort, a campground under development on the site at 75 Cunningham Road off Emmitsburg Road. The property’s centerpiece is a five-story barn-shaped structure that formerly housed a collectible teddy bear outlet and restaurant.
The license would be transferred from the former General Pickett’s Buffet in Gettysburg, township attorney Sam Wiser said. The license is now held by Ozenbaugh LLC, he said.
The American Battlefield Trust purchased the Pickett’s site on Steinwehr Avenue with plans to raze it in the name of battlefield preservation.
Action by the supervisors was required in order for resort owner BR Smith Properties to file an application with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said the resort’s attorney, Larry Heim.
A bar area in the barn building would be called the Cellar, said Brian Wendel, the resort’s restaurant manager.
Plans for the new restaurant include a buffet approximately 100 feet long and seating for some 800 patrons on the building’s two lower floors, the bar area, and patio space, Wendel said.
The restaurant will be “public-facing” rather than limited to campground guests, and may open late this coming fall after remodeling work has been completed, he said.
The facility will be a stimulus for the local economy, with benefits including “an influx of employment,” Wendel predicted.
The supervisors’ vote occurred after a formal public hearing during which no members of the public spoke or submitted written comment.
In June, supervisors granted a conditional use to permit development of the resort. The decision, reached after numerous members of the public provided comments, set numerous conditions such as campsites being at least 35 feet from neighboring residential land, a fence or vegetative screen enclosing the campground, observance of quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and other measures.
The resort is to include some 365 sites for recreational vehicles and other styles of camping on 33 of the site’s approximately 130 acres, which straddle Cumberland and Freedom townships.
