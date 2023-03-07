Sixteen employees walked out of Mela Kitchen in Mount Joy Township last Friday after allegedly learning the Core Theatre that operates out of the same site would be serving a cocktail called “the Caucasian.”
Since then, 25 employees left the establishment, according to allegations by former staff.
“It was not an easy decision for all of us,” claimed Megan Dietz, former front of house manager who was allegedly employed there for a year and a half. “It was really heavy. It was very emotional. For a lot of us, it was a full-time job.”
Former staff members claim to have attempted to share their concerns by email with Donald Hoffman, owner of Mela Kitchen at Jack’s Hard Cider, on Friday around 12:30 p.m.
In the email, Dietz claimed she and other staff members were “deeply uncomfortable” with the name of the Core Theatre’s cocktail special for Friday evening.
“Your team at Mela refuses to represent an establishment that is ok with this type of language,” Dietz wrote in the email.
Dietz claimed there would be “a mass walk out” by staff at 4 p.m. that day if nothing was done about it. She and her team offered to collaborate on a new name for the drink, she claims she wrote in the email.
“I am sorry you are offended,” Dietz claimed Hoffman allegedly replied shortly thereafter.
According to Dietz’s claim, in the reply Hoffman allegedly said he was “grossly offended” by what he considered a threat by Dietz and alluded to “living under this threat for years by your colleagues and bosses.”
While Hoffman allegedly wrote he would “look into changing the name,” Dietz claims he told her to feel “free to walk out.”
Hoffman allegedly told Dietz she would not be considered for rehire and she would not be eligible for unemployment since she would be quitting, Dietz claimed.
“I cannot just tax and spend like the country that provides you the right to be outraged by the slightest thing,” Dietz alleged Hoffman wrote in the email.
“The Caucasian,” loosely based on a white Russian, would have included bourbon, bourbon cream, eggnog liqueur, and half-and-half, according to Madison Melton, a former shift manager of about a year and a half at Mela Kitchen.
“The Redneck Russian was an alternative name for it,” Melton alleged.
Another team allegedly created the cocktail and named it, but Hoffman “approved it,” Melton claimed.
When talking with Hoffman about staff’s concerns, he allegedly told them to “buckle up” as they would be serving “the Negro” cocktail the following week, claimed Emily Kate Hessler, a server lead for a little over a year.
The Facebook page for Mela’s Kitchen showed a post announcing the business would be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the “hope to reopen on Wednesday.”
In the post’s comments, Hoffman allegedly wrote he is not “a sexist,” “a bigot,” or “a racist,” and serves on multiple boards of charities.
Through his other company he founded 38 years ago and his nuclear engineering corporation, Hoffman allegedly wrote in the comments, there are many women of different nationalities who work for him in 27 countries.
“I have never been accused of what has been stated here because it simply is not true,” Hoffman is alleged to have written.
The original Facebook post and comments have since been deleted as of Monday afternoon.
On Friday, there was confusion following the email exchange on whether the business was closed, now-former staff members alleged.
Hoffman is alleged to have told staff who chose to walk out at 4 p.m. they would be quitting and needed to make that choice at that time, former employees claimed.
“In what worlds, do you think you can threaten your boss and expect not to be released, especially in a right-to-work state like Pennsylvania?” Hessler claimed Hoffman said to her by phone.
Hoffman allegedly did not appear in person on Friday and supposedly sent a director of operations to relay his messages to staff.
No customers were in the restaurant at the time of the walkout since the doors were locked, Hessler claimed.
Jack’s Hard Cider was formerly produced by a local winery, Hauser Estate Inc. In November 2019, a bankruptcy judge approved Hoffman’s purchase of the business. In an auction at the Harrisburg federal courthouse, no bidder opted to exceed Hoffman’s already standing offer of $1.2 million. Hoffman is president and chief executive officer of Excel Services Corp., a nuclear engineering firm in Rockville, Md.
Attempts to reach Hoffman for comment via his mobile phone, Mela Kitchen’s phone, Excel Services Corp.’s phone, email, and Facebook were unsuccessful Monday.
