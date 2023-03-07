mela

Former employees claim 16 of their peers walked out of Mela Kitchen in Mount Joy Township last Friday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Sixteen employees walked out of Mela Kitchen in Mount Joy Township last Friday after allegedly learning the Core Theatre that operates out of the same site would be serving a cocktail called “the Caucasian.”

Since then, 25 employees left the establishment, according to allegations by former staff.

