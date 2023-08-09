Young cupcake decorators from throughout the county competed for the best looking baked confection in the Adam County Library System’s Ultimate Cupcake War.
Contests were held at each of the six Adams County Library System branches over the summer, with the championship leg at the library in Gettysburg last Tuesday.
Participants in the final phase of the Ultimate Cupcake War were instructed to decorate cupcakes based on two themes, a community figure and community place, said Erica Duffy, development director of Adams County Library and judge for the event.
“They made a lot of construction workers, firefighters, a lifeguard, a vet, a trash collector and somebody working on a grocery store,” she said. “The second round was to create a community place. We had some libraries, a church, a farm, a pool, a park and a construction site. It was so cute.”
The toppings used to decorate the cupcakes included icing, decorations, Legos, gummies, pretzel sticks, M&Ms, and more, Duffy said.
After receiving a cupcake, participants had five minutes to decorate the cupcake and could use as many toppings as they desired.
Participants were divided into two age groups, 8-10 years old, and 11 and up. The winner of the 11 and up category, Bria Yost, 11, of New Oxford, said she was excited to be the first prize winner.
“I was shocked because I didn’t expect I was going to win,” she said.
Yost’s community figure cupcake depicted two police officers helping build a house that burned down, and her community place cupcake depicted a swimming pool.
“For the first cupcake I had gummy bears for the police and Legos for the house, and I had blue M&Ms for the pool, and Legos as the border of the pool,” she said. “The diving board was made out of pretzel sticks and sour candy.”
It was fun to make something inventive using cupcakes, Yost said.
“It was fun to get all the ingredients and make something creative,” she said.
Programs like the Ultimate Cupcake War are good for children’s development, said Janel Zumbrum, Yost’s mother.
“It gets them out of the house, especially when they did it over the summer,” Zumbrum said. “It gets them talking to other kids, and gets the creative juices going for the summer. It could spark an interest in a baking career if they really enjoyed it.”
Yost enjoys baking cookies with her grandmother, Zumbrum said.
“I like baking because it’s fun to decorate the stuff,” Yost said.
All of Zumbrum’s children participated in the Ultimate Cupcake War.
“All of my kids really enjoyed it,” she said. “They had so much fun. It was a great program for the kids to participate in.”
It brought Yost a lot of happiness when she learned she won the Ultimate Cupcake War, Zumbrum said.
“She was so excited,” Zumbrum said. “She was very proud of herself. Big smiles.”
