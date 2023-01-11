cumb

Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Steve Toddes, right, welcomes David Blocher aboard as the new township manager. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

During a special meeting held Tuesday afternoon, the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors in a 5-0 vote hired township resident David Blocher as the next township manager.

Blocher takes over for Ben Thomas Jr. who retired at the at the end of 2022 after serving in the role as manager for 12 years.

