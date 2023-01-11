During a special meeting held Tuesday afternoon, the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors in a 5-0 vote hired township resident David Blocher as the next township manager.
Blocher takes over for Ben Thomas Jr. who retired at the at the end of 2022 after serving in the role as manager for 12 years.
“After an extensive search, the board of supervisors are confident that Dave is the right person for the job. Blocher has management experience in both the public and private sector and is involved in many community organizations in Adams County,” said Shaun Phiel, board chair.
Blocher currently serves as the president of the Gettysburg Fire Department.
“Dave’s work ethic and enthusiasm stood out during the interviewing and selection process and his investment in our community is indicative to his commitment to Cumberland Township,” said Phiel.
Blocher will officially start as the township manager the week of Jan. 23. He looks forward to his new role.
“I am excited to serve the community in a new way and I look forward to learning as much as possible from Ben Thomas,” said Blocher.
Thomas was honored at the December 2022 meeting of township supervisors for his years of dedicated service to the township.
“Dave has big shoes to fill, Ben’s financial vision, procurement of grants and leadership abilities are going to be tough to follow but the board believes we have found the right man to take the township forward,” said Steve Toddes, supervisor vice chair.
Thomas has agreed to assist in acclimating the new manager to township duties and responsibilities.
“Dave was selected because we have faith he will advance the best interest of residents and businesses in Cumberland Township,” said Thomas.
Township Solicitor Sam Weiser noted the township is a secure successful place moving forward due to institutional knowledge of past and current employees.
“I want to congratulate the board for the time they spent on vetting David. I think the board has landed on a good candidate with Dave. We are fortunate to have the passage of a lot of institutional knowledge with the expert advice from Thomas and Carol Merryman to help with the transition. This is exciting for the township’s future and I know Dave is excited to start working for the residents of Cumberland Township,” said Weiser.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.