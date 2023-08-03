“To be, or not to be?”
That is the question young actors will be asking Friday at Gettysburg Community Theatre.
“Hello, Shakespeare,” a one-act children’s play is set to open at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), with performances at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
The actors will present moments from Shakespeare’s plays, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Macbeth,” “Hamlet,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and others, according to the GCT website.
The play is a part of GCT’s Summer Theatre Series, featuring week-long day camps for child actors, said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive artistic director.
“They rehearse all week during the day camp, and they open on Friday night,” Carr said. “On Monday they audition for the parts, and everyone is in it.”
The Summer Theatre Series is in its 15th year, he said.
By acting, children can learn many life skills, Carr said. “I think what our students learn here is teamwork and self-confidence – just to stand up in front of peers and read from a script is tough for anybody.”
Hadley Petruzzelli, 10, plays Quince in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” King Claudius in Hamlet, and Witch 2 in “Macbeth.” She said she is a fan of Shakespeare.
“I like all the comedy type of plays” she said. “I like the histories too, and what I’ve learned from it so far.”
Petruzzelli has previously performed in “The Lion King,” “Xanadu,” “James and Giant Peach,” and is currently in rehearsals for “The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Lizzie Pellegrino, director of “Hello, Shakespeare,” said she’s happy to be working with child actors in regard to Shakespeare, as older actors may be intimidated by it.
“They’re not old enough to be afraid of it,” she said. “Kids get this fear of it, and when they’re young they don’t know that. They love it, this theater isn’t any different than any other kind of theater. They look at it with completely fresh eyes.”
The summer camps are a way to spark friendships among the child actors, Carr said.
“They gain friendships from different school districts,” he said. “We pull from 14 different school districts, it’s cool for them to meet other kids who aren’t even in their own school.”
Petruzzelli said she enjoys the friendships she’s made at the camp, and likes to develop her characters with them.
“I like to make friends at theater, and I like making stuff up for my characters during lunch,” she said. “I came up with a witchy voice for my first character.”
There’s a level of dedication the actors have for the material, Pellegrino said.
“They’ve done amazing work,” she said. “We have kids that have read Shakespeare, and then some that have no experience with Shakespeare. I’m proud of all of them.”
Tickets are $5 for advance online sales, and $10 at the door.
For more information, visit www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org
