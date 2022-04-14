For several years, construction of a new township office and maintenance building has been under consideration in Butler Township.
Recently, township officials began exploring possible grant sources to help with the costs, which board Chair Ed Wilkinson said are estimated to be “in the realm of $2 million.”
A “project overview” on the township’s website describes the current maintenance building as being “in derelict conditions, which will likely no longer be insurable due to the age and structural instability.”
According to the information posted, township officials have concluded the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the insufficiency of its meeting space, where social distancing is impossible.
“As a result,” the statement reads, “the Township is proposing to construct the Butler Township Municipal Complex on 3 acres of Township-owned land.”
The facility would also serve as an emergency operations center and polling place.
After the meeting, township resident Amy Welker said she is convinced most township residents are unaware of the plans and expected costs. Welker is trying to spread the word and inform residents about township happenings through a Facebook page, “Residents of Butler Township, Adams County.”
Other business
In other actions, the supervisors heard from the Heidlersburg Fire Department, opened bids, approved contracts for delivery of fuel and materials for roadwork, and opted to advertise for a full-time “road laborer position.”
A contract was also issued for summer completion of repaving on Rentzell Road and the first phase of upgrading Stone Jug Road.
Hearing from the solicitor that American Rescue COVID-relief funds may be used “to replace general revenue,” the board decided to transfer the remaining balance to the general fund.
In response to inquiries from people in attendance, Wilkinson confirmed the 3-acre township ballfield on the outskirts of Arendtsville is being put up for sale, but no advertising of the property has happened yet.
After the meeting, he said the decision to sell was made due to disuse and maintenance costs that run $2,000 to $3,000 annually.
Spring Clean-up
A “Spring Clean-Up” at the township’s municipal shed, 364 Arendtsville Road, Biglerville, to which township residents may bring items for disposal, is scheduled for April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
No tires, electronics, appliances with freon, or toxic substances are allowed.
For more information about the township and clean-up day, visit http://www.adamscounty.us/Munic/ButlerTownship/Pages/default.aspx.
The supervisors’ next meeting is set for Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m.
