Proposed demolition of a restaurant site would reduce property tax revenues, but talks are under way concerning potential donations to community projects, according to Gettysburg Borough Council President Wesley Heyser.

The American Battlefield Trust (ABT) is raising funds to acquire General Pickett’s Buffet on Steinwehr Avenue, raze the existing structure and parking lot and return it to a more Civil War-era appearance, according to a release from the trust.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.