Proposed demolition of a restaurant site would reduce property tax revenues, but talks are under way concerning potential donations to community projects, according to Gettysburg Borough Council President Wesley Heyser.
The American Battlefield Trust (ABT) is raising funds to acquire General Pickett’s Buffet on Steinwehr Avenue, raze the existing structure and parking lot and return it to a more Civil War-era appearance, according to a release from the trust.
Heyser said he met Tuesday with General Pickett’s Buffet owner Gary Ozenbaugh and ABT Chief Land Preservation Officer Thomas Gilmore.
Ozenbaugh “has a desire to contribute financially to the community” and the ABT wishes to make a donation as well, Heyser said.
Nothing was decided, but conversation centered on needs of the borough and nonprofit organizations with which it collaborates, Heyser said Wednesday.
Ozenbaugh and ABT initiated the meeting, he said.
ABT announced Wednesday it plans to acquire the buffet restaurant at 571 Steinwehr Ave. Conceptual plans include tearing down the building and installing interpretive signs concerning the adjoining field where Confederate soldiers undertook Pickett’s Charge, according to ABT’s website.
Property tax revenues, at current rates, would be reduced by a combined annual total of approximately $19,000 for Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Area School District, Adams County, and the Gettysburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable estimated Wednesday
Gable expressed concern about jobs leaving the borough and a loss of “vibrancy” on Steinwehr as tour buses would no longer stop at the buffet but instead “be driving out into the middle of Cumberland Township to eat.”
A new restaurant “from the same proven team” as the buffet is planned at a “reimagined” Boyds Bears complex about four miles southwest of Gettysburg, according to an ABT release. The Boyds Bears site has been vacant since 2011.
“Our plans to create an interpretive hub at the southern extremity of the commercial district will encourage foot traffic and deepen connections between the town and the park,” ABT Director of Communications Mary Koik wrote Wednesday in an email. The buffet site adjoins land owned by Gettysburg National Military Park.
“The Trust acquiring land from local property owners doesn’t ‘take it off the tax rolls.’ We’ve proudly paid taxes to jurisdictions around Gettysburg for more than 25 years and will do so here,” Koik wrote, referring to a former hotel property in Gettysburg on Chambersburg Road.
“Changing the land use and placing conservation easements does diminish the tax burden, but it is not eliminated,” she wrote.
“We are sensitive to the impact of such decreases and have a track record of addressing them in good faith” and in regard to the buffet, “we have met with both the current and immediate past Borough Presidents to begin a constructive dialogue. We are at the beginning of that process, not the end,” Koik wrote.
