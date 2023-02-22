The delicious adventures of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will light up the Gettysburg Area Middle School (GAMS) stage this weekend in an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale.
With enchanting songs from the 1971 film as well as a host of new songs, Willy Wonka Jr. “is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth,” according to a GAMS release.
Directed and choreographed by Constance Tarbox and Lance Windish, performances are set 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday in the GAMS auditorium, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for children, are available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, portrayed by Jacob Marron, where a contest is staged by hiding golden tickets in five candy bars. Those who obtain the golden tickets win a free tour of the Wonka factory, in addition to a lifetime supply of candy.
“Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket (Liesel Suerdieck), who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather (Caden Miller),” the release reads.
Throughout the tour, the children learn the importance of following Mr. Wonka’s rules “or suffer the consequences,” according to the release.
Willy Wonka Jr. features “an energetic cast” of GAMS sixth-eighth graders, including Alice Tarbox Windish, Andrianna Athanasakis, Angel Chipps, Aurelia Visher, Bailey Green, Brody Sampson, Caden Miller, Dhagen Patterson, Ella Pressley, Evelyn Wilson, Fiona Adams, Giada Langville, Henry Russell, Holly Maresca, Isla Lewis, Jacob Marron, Jane Propst, Jocelyn Tracey, Krow Wessell, Leif Andresen, Liesel Suerdieck, Mahlia Crunnel, Marley Beal, McKaylah Mahone, Noah Puckett, Patrick Riley, Shelby Steele, and Taryn He.
The student stage crew responsible for the scenic painting and technical elements during the performances includes Abigail Carter, Andrew Spatz, Brynlee Garber, Cecile Lebon-Hill, Ethan Spatz, Ezra Kerney, Finlee Muhl, Gannon Donahue, Hanaleigh Hill, Kate Rushwald, Libbi Althoff, Madilynn Baker, Mia Kauffman, Miranda Chandler, Olivia Forbes, Rowan Sampson, Shelby Asbury, Trey Tarbox Windish, Violet Greene, and Yoselin Martinez-Reyes.
Each performance will last approximately 70 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.
Concessions, candy-grams and flower-grams will be available for purchase before the performance and at intermission as a fundraiser for the theater program.
“One golden ticket will be hidden in a chocolate bar for sale at the concession stand at each performance,” and the winner will receive a special Willy Wonka Jr. souvenir, the release reads.
