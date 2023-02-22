gams
Gettysburg Area Middle School will present Willy Wonka jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday in the school’s auditorium, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for children, are available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime.

The delicious adventures of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will light up the Gettysburg Area Middle School (GAMS) stage this weekend in an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale.

With enchanting songs from the 1971 film as well as a host of new songs, Willy Wonka Jr. “is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth,” according to a GAMS release.

