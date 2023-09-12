New Oxford resident Kaleigh McMaster has been brewing a ‘latte’ of skills as a new barista at a local coffee shop.
After graduating from New Oxford High School this spring, McMaster applied for a job in June at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery, 16 Center Square, New Oxford.
“Not many places give special needs’ kids the opportunity to work,” her mother, Tammy Brill said. “It has been a blessing. She loves it and looks forward to coming to work.”
McMaster said she loves meeting people and making drinks as a barista.
A personal favorite for McMaster is a pink Barbie-inspired drink, which has hints of raspberry and French vanilla topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a mini umbrella.
In addition to making drinks, she assists in getting bakery items ready for customers and scooping ice cream, floavors with which are supplied by Mr. G’s Ice Cream and Penn State Berkey Creamery.
She loves the Penn State chocolate chip cookie dough flavor the most, she said.
“Everything is delicious here,” McMaster said.
Working two days a week, McMaster works well with owners Josh Keeney and Lily Medina, Brill said.
“They are always so willing to work with her,” said Brill. “We need more people like them in this world, for sure.”
Other employees, especially Natalie Patton, stepped up to help Kaleigh learn on the job and provide support, said Keeney.
“She is so patient with Kaleigh,” Brill said.
Keeney and Medina took over ownership of Deja Brew a little over a year ago.
Deja Brew also has a full-service, on-site bakery that makes regular and gluten-free baked goods like muffins, scones, cookies, and pies as well as cakes for special events.
“I’m a big believer in that work develops you as a person,” Keeney said. “I want everyone to have the same opportunities as everyone else.”
Keeney said they hired McMaster because “she is infectious,” and he wants “a fair playing field for everyone.”
He also wants to bring more awareness to hiring people with special needs.
In Maryland, they have job coaches who assist employees with special needs, according to Keeney.
“If we had job coaches in Pennsylvania, that would make hiring so much easier,” said Keeney. “I think businesses would like to hire people with special needs, but they can’t afford it.”
Deja Brew is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about orders, email Medina at lemedina2019@gmail.com.
Keeney and Medina plan to open a second location at a former bank building, located at 815 Waynesboro Pike, in Carroll Valley this fall. The new spot will be called Deja Brew at Miney Branch.
