Kaleigh
Buy Now

Kaleigh McMaster, a new barista at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery in New Oxford, holds a Barbie-inspired pink drink, which is her favorite. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

New Oxford resident Kaleigh McMaster has been brewing a ‘latte’ of skills as a new barista at a local coffee shop.

After graduating from New Oxford High School this spring, McMaster applied for a job in June at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery, 16 Center Square, New Oxford.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.