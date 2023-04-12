The Gettysburg Halloween Parade is set for Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to a release from Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg.
To help make this popular event possible, the businesswoman will be traveling around Gettysburg on Thursday, April 13, as the organization begins its Sponsorship Blitz Day.
“Feel free to ask questions and find out how you can become a part of the Gettysburg Halloween Parade when the ladies visit your business,” the release reads.
Donations to help support the parade can be made by check, made out to Kim Flickinger at Members 1st with “Gettysburg Halloween Parade” in the memo line, according to the release.
Parade registration will open on May 1; visit www.gettysburghalloweenparade.com or the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook Page for details. Entries are due Oct. 10.
There will be cash prizes in various categories including bands, floats, marching/walking groups, dance/performing groups, and vintage cars.
Gettysburg Area Middle and Lincoln Elementary schools are the starting point for the parade, which The parade willstep off about 7:15 p.m., then travel along Liberty Street, to York Street and on to Lincoln Square, to Baltimore Street, to Lefever Street, and back to where it began. Judging will be held at the HD Entertainment grandstand.
In addition to the parade, there will be a dance party on the square starting at 5:30 p.m. with a costume contest at 6 p.m. Registration for the costume contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. the day of the parade at the grandstand stage.
Updates will be available on the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook page.
“We are excited to announce that our 2023 Gettysburg Halloween Parade Great Pumpkin Sponsor will once again be The Gettysburg Trading Post,” said Heather Laughman, Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg founder.
The organization is currently looking for supporting sponsors, according to the release. Visit its website for additional information about sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorships include social media visibility, print recognition, and signs for the day of the parade, according to the release.
“If your organization is located downtown and would like to be a part of the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Activities Map with a fun experience for the day of the parade, please reach out to BIG or the Facebook page,” the release reads.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the parade is asked to fill out the form linked to the pinned post on the Facebook Page.
“We are always looking for help and you’ll get a cool T-shirt out of the deal,” the release reads.
