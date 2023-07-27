Many Adams County communities will host National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In an initiative to raise awareness about the annual activities police take on regarding anti-crime efforts, National Night Out Day is celebrated. The event is held on the first Tuesday of August each year and is a community police awareness-raising event. Many different events are organized on this day promoting the important partnerships between police departments and the communities they serve and protect.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

