Many Adams County communities will host National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
In an initiative to raise awareness about the annual activities police take on regarding anti-crime efforts, National Night Out Day is celebrated. The event is held on the first Tuesday of August each year and is a community police awareness-raising event. Many different events are organized on this day promoting the important partnerships between police departments and the communities they serve and protect.
Borough of Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Borough Police Department will host its National Night Out Event 4:30–8 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, and have incorporated a food donation raffle into this year’s event.
According to borough Police Officer Eric Wenrich, interest in this year’s event has been high with many local businesses and organizations committing to participate.
“We have received a great response from the community for this event and I am excited to have been assigned to coordinate the festivities. I am equally excited to be working with SCCAP on our food donation raffle,” said Wenrich.
Officer Wenrich has stepped up as the point of contact and organizer for the National Night Out festivities in the borough.
The Gettysburg event will also include a food donation raffle with all donated food being given to SCCAP. Each person to bring a donation will be given a corresponding number of raffle tickets and be entered into a drawing to win door prizes such as experiences, gift cards and other great rewards.
The list of items most needed to be donated include: Diapers, family-size bathroom essentials such as shampoo, conditioners, and body wash. With a donation of these items, three raffle tickets will be awarded. Those in attendance who donate cleaning supplies, such as anti-bacterial wipes, bathroom cleaning supplies and multi-purpose cleaning supplies will receive two raffle tickets and those donating non-perishable items such as canned good, dried goods, etc., will receive one raffle ticket. This year, there will be door prizes that were donated by local businesses including: Appalachian Brewing Company, Bantam Coffee, Gettysburg Diorama, Gettysburg Eddie’s, Rita’s Italian Ice, Tommy’s Pizza, and Upper Crust.
Many local food trucks and food vendors will be on-site and live music will be provided by the East River Band.
The event will also include tables set up by the following community organizations: ACNB Bank, Adams County Constable Association, Adams County Democrat Committee, Adams County Head Start, Adams County Historical Society, Adams County Library, Adams County Republican Committee, Amazon, American Red Cross, Boy Scout Troop 73, Center for Youth and Community Development, Cj’s Food Truck, Confederate Trails, First Energy Corporation, Gettysburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Police Mounted Unit, Gettysburg Times, Highland Games Academy, Main Street Gettysburg, Mediation Services of Adams County Inc., Mission of Mercy, Member’s 1st, NextGen Ministries, Pathstone Corporation, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, SCAAP, State Representative Dan Moul, Senator Mastriano’s Officer, Uncle Moe’s Soul Food, USS Gettysburg, Wellflight, and Ziggy’s Donuts.
Games and activities for children in attendance will also be part of the event along with a photo booth.
“I am hoping we have a great turnout for this incredibly special community-wide event. We, as a police department, want this National Night Out to be enjoyable, engaging, and helpful to our community and its members,” said Wenrich.
Cumberland Township
The Cumberland Township Police Department will host its Open House and National Night Out event on Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m. at the Cumberland Township Municipal Building, 1370 Fairfield Road.
The highly anticipated event aims to strengthen community bonds while offering residents an opportunity to connect with their local government, township organizations, and emergency service providers. Cumberland Township’s Open House and National Night Out serves as a platform to foster positive relationships between residents and their local government and emergency service providers. The event encourages open dialogue, promotes community engagement, and enhances the sense of unity within the township.
All those attending the township event will have the opportunity to explore police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulance vehicles and watch equipment demonstrations, and township police officers will also be providing free car seat safety checks. Free hot dogs, snacks and water will be available to all in attendance and many local organizations will be on hand. There will also be programs for all to learn more about how the Cumberland Township governing body works and meet to meet first responders and elected officials and members of the township police department.
Littlestown Borough
The Littlestown Borough Police Department will host its National Night Out event 6–8 p.m. at Crouse Park in the borough.
Community organizations slated to participate include Scout Troops 84 and 501, the Littlestown YMCA, Ruth’s Harvest, Littlestown Senior Center, Littlestown Community Band, Littlestown Library, Pinewood Derby, New Hope Ministries, Littlestown Area School District, FFA Band Boosters, Littlestown Soccer Association, Alpha Fire Company, and many local faith-based organizations.
All those attending will be able to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and drinks and there will also be free handouts and prizes given out to children attending the event. For more information on the Littlestown National Night Out event, contact Police Chief Charles Kellar at 717-359-4511.
East Berlin Borough
The East Berlin Police Department will host its annual National Night Out Block Party 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., East Berlin.
Events planned for children who will be attending include games and activities, a bouncy house and school supply distribution. Food trucks will also be on hand and a special dog agility demonstration will take place at 6:30 p.m.
The East Berlin event is being promoted as a “night to get together with friends, family and community.”
Organizations to be represented at the block party include: Adams County Head Start, Adams County Sexual Assault Services, the Center for Youth and Community Development, East Berlin Area Community Center, East Berlin Smiles, East Berlin Turkey Trot, Friends of the Library, First Tracks SAR, Healthy Adams County, Northeast Adams Fire & EMS Company 32, South Paw Dog Club, St. Therea Calcutta School, Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin, Trinity Lutheran Church, Zwingli UCC and WellSpan Community Health & Engagement. East Berlin Police Chief Terry Seitz will also be at the event to meet and greet all in attendance.
Hanover
The National Night Out in Hanover will be celebrated 6-8 p.m. at the Emory H. Markel Middle School, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover.
The event will be jointly hosted by the Penn Township, Hanover Borough, West Manheim Township and Conewago Township police departments. Free food, drinks and snacks will be provided to the community during the event. All in attendance will have the opportunity to interact and get to know local police officers, police canines, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other emergency responders and community providers.
There will be a free bicycle raffle at the end of the event; bicycles and helmets will be raffled off to youngsters 14 years old and younger. Youth must be present to win the bike raffles.
Many local businesses will also set up stands and tables. The Adams County/Hanover Toys For Tots organization will also be participating in the event and handing out free books to all children.
