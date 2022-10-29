Despite differences over priorities, the Huntington Township supervisors are moving forward with preliminary plans for allocating approximately $247,640 in federal pandemic money towards infrastructure and equipment upgrades.
Chairman Paul Guise and Vice Chairman Jeff King support utilizing American Rescue Plan funding for expensive culvert repairs and a new truck for the highway department, while Supervisor Mark Leer, who serves as the township’s road master, has been advocating for one-time staff bonuses, as a goodwill gesture for employees who worked during the COVID pandemic.
“It’s logical, it’s my fight and it’s who the money should be going to,” said Leer. “The other supervisors are dead set against the idea, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”
For now, Leer’s overtures have not resulted in a favorable vote. In fact, Leer has offered a motion three times over the past five months to divert a portion of the township’s relief funding to staffers, all to no avail.
At a recent public meeting, King said he does not oppose recompensing staff, but would prefer limiting the scope. He noted that veteran township Secretary Patricia Davis and her assistant were in the office “every day” when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide lockdown of all homes, businesses and municipalities in Pennsylvania in 2020.
“Just because the money is there, doesn’t mean you should give it away,” King said Oct. 13, following the board’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting.
During the COVID shutdown in 2020, government workers across the state were “sent home and still received full pay,” he said.
“We only get to do this once. A lot of townships didn’t even accept the money, because there were so many strings attached,” said King, who noted state guidelines for American Rescue Plan funding have changed constantly.
“Some municipalities refused the money because they didn’t want the headaches,” said King. “There were 70 pages of restrictions. My goal was to be frugal and careful.”
Leer acknowledged that restrictions changed often under the Wolf administration. But premium pay for municipal employees was always allowed, he charged.
“This was never about me. It was always about doing the right thing,” said Leer.
Now in his second six-year term on the board, and having worked for the township for 15 years, Leer believes incentivizing staffers is paramount during a nationwide workforce shortage.
It is tough to find equipment operators with CDL licenses.
“We have problems, and it’s not just our township, it’s everywhere,” he said. “We don’t have enough employees. Our problem is about to get worse.”
There are no cost estimates for the culvert repairs or the new maintenance truck, although Leer recommended budgeting about $125,000 for township-wide culvert work. Fellow supervisors speculated that Greenbriar Road culvert improvements could top the six-figure mark as a standalone project.
Similarly, there is no official estimate for acquiring an additional truck for the township’s fleet, although supervisors are contemplating offsetting the price by trading an older vehicle. The new vehicle, all three members of the board concurred, should not require a CDL license to operate, as drivers are becoming increasingly difficult to find.
Otherwise, there was not much consensus.
Leer voiced opposition to using federal funding for the truck, because a vote was already taken earlier this year to dip into the township’s equipment fund for such a purchase. The acquisition never occurred.
Also, Leer believes the pandemic dollars were originally intended to underwrite lost pay for workers associated with the pandemic. Nine staff members in Huntington purportedly signed a joint request for COVID pay, but no action has been taken.
“It’s what the money was intended for, for people that suffered,” he said.
Sharon City Council, located in Mercer County, recently approved American Rescue Plan premium pay totaling $278,000 for police and firefighters who worked during the pandemic, with non-union employees receiving a total of $17,000.
Similarly, Greene Township in Erie County signed off on premium pay bonuses for 10 employees. Likewise, the Borough of York Springs voted unanimously in June to dip into the municipality’s pandemic fund to offer $2,000 stipends to a pair of employees.
“It’s where American Rescue Plan money was supposed to go, not for culvert pipes,” said Leer.
Guise predicted the two priorities alone, culvert work on Greenbriar Road, and the new truck, would drain the township’s federal pandemic funding. The board previously authorized engineering work for $3,957 on Greenbriar Road, which was diverted from the American Rescue Plan account.
“They’re significant expenditures,” Guise said regarding infrastructure and equipment. He pointed out that neighboring Latimore Township used its pandemic money to offset road repairs, and Straban Township is reportedly underwriting a building.
Ever since COVID dollars were first allocated to municipalities statewide, with the initial batch occurring last year and the most recent allotment last month, Huntington has entertained requests from nonprofit groups, fire departments and other community organizations.
But no donations were offered. Instead, the township is focusing on in-house initiatives.
“When you look at our needs, and prioritize funding, this is where I thought we should be focusing,” said Guise.
Earlier this month, the board advanced a preliminary spending plan of $512,000 for 2023, which does not include a real estate tax. Overall, the township’s cumulative operational budget equals about $1.8 million, while appropriated and unappropriated funds, representing the working budget, total about $500,000.
As part of the budget proposal, officials are considering $150,000 for road chipping, $10,000 for line painting and $15,000 for bathroom upgrades at the township’s headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.