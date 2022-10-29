Despite differences over priorities, the Huntington Township supervisors are moving forward with preliminary plans for allocating approximately $247,640 in federal pandemic money towards infrastructure and equipment upgrades.

Chairman Paul Guise and Vice Chairman Jeff King support utilizing American Rescue Plan funding for expensive culvert repairs and a new truck for the highway department, while Supervisor Mark Leer, who serves as the township’s road master, has been advocating for one-time staff bonuses, as a goodwill gesture for employees who worked during the COVID pandemic.

