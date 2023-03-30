Cumberland Township supervisors promoted police Officer Joshua Rosenberger to sergeant Tuesday.
Numerous people looked on as the supervisors voted and the audience congratulated Rosenberger with applause.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cumberland Township supervisors promoted police Officer Joshua Rosenberger to sergeant Tuesday.
Numerous people looked on as the supervisors voted and the audience congratulated Rosenberger with applause.
The promotion followed an examination in which all eligible Cumberland officers competed on March 8.
Officers underwent an oral examination on leadership and various scenarios by a board which included experienced commanders from the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as West Manchester Township and York City police departments, Trostel said.
There was also a practical examination evaluated by the Adams County District Attorney’s office, he said.
“Josh was the one who came out on top,” but the examiners had high praise for all the Cumberland officers who took part, said Trostel.
“It made me very proud to be their chief,” he said.
The examiners were highly complimentary of Trostel as well, said Supervisor Chair Shaun Phiel.
On the basis of exam results, Trostel recommended Rosenberger to the supervisors’ Personnel Committee, which forward it to the full board for action.
Rosenberger received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Shippensburg University in 2006 and graduated in 2012 from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy.
The same year, he joined Cumberland Township Police Department as a part-time officer, and moved to full time in 2013. Last year, he was appointed acting sergeant. Rosenberger is a certified instructor for the department in the areas of field training, Taser, expandable baton, and pepper spray.
The new sergeant received a certificate of appreciation from the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving and Enforcement and Education in 2019; a departmental commendation for delivering CPR that enabled a heroin overdose patient to survive; and a departmental commendation for “pulling an unconscious pilot out of an airplane wreckage at risk and danger to personal safety,” said Trostel.
He has also completed leadership courses at Penn State and elsewhere.
In other police business, supervisors decommissioned a 2018 Dodge Charger cruiser and authorized advertisement of that vehicle and related surplus equipment for sale.
Supervisors also approved spending $9,358 for specialized equipment to be installed on a new 2023 Dodge Durango police vehicle and $1,656 for laptop computer docking stations for both of the department’s 2022 Dodge Durangos.
Also approved was the advertisement for sale of a 1995 International single-axle dump truck and related surplus equipment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.