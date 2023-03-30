Rosenberger promoted
Buy Now

Joshua Rosenberger, left, receives sergeant’s stripes from Cumberland Township Police Chief Matthew Trostel. Township supervisors approved Rosenberger’s promotion Tuesday. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Cumberland Township supervisors promoted police Officer Joshua Rosenberger to sergeant Tuesday.

Numerous people looked on as the supervisors voted and the audience congratulated Rosenberger with applause.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.