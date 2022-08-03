A New Oxford man is accused of leading police on a 7.5-mile pursuit at speeds up to 97 mph, according to court documents.
Cash bail of $25,000 was set for Ruperto Perez, 35, who was charged with a felony count of fleeing police and numerous traffic offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
The alleged pursuit began about 7:55 p.m. Monday in New Oxford and passed through Oxford, Mount Pleasant, Straban, and Tyrone townships, according to the affidavit of probable caused filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bradley Fornwalt.
Fornwalt was near New Oxford’s Center Square when he saw a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, conducted a records search on the license plate number, and allegedly found Perez had a suspended driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
The trooper activated lights and siren “and caught up to” the vehicle, which turned onto Pfeiffer Lane and then East High Street, according to the affidavit.
The driver then allegedly “ran a stop sign and turned right traveling the wrong way down South College Avenue,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle was allegedly “chased for approximately 7.5 miles north on Oxford Road,” with the trooper’s lights and siren continually in operation, but the driver allegedly “failed to pull over,” according to the affidavit.
The driver allegedly ran three stop signs, passed two motorists illegally, crossed the center line eight times, and traveled at up to 97 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to the affidavit.
“Spike strips were deployed,” which “forced the accused to stop,” according to a state police.
Perez allegedly “refused to exit the vehicle on his own accord but eventually was taken into custody,” according to police.
Perez was also charged with numerous summary offenses, including one count each of reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving without a license, exceeding the speed limit, and disobeying a traffic control device; two counts of passing where prohibited; three counts of disobeying a stop sign; and eight lane violations, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.