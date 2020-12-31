Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) are investigating a bombing in Oxford Township Wednesday afternoon.
Someone threw an explosive device at a home located at 131 Groft Road at approximately 5:51 p.m., according to police. The device exploded on the front lawn and caused minor damage, according to police. No one was injured, according to police.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Unit determined the explosion was caused by a PVC pipe bomb, according to a release.
EARP is requesting anyone with information call Det. Darryl Keller at 717-624-1614.
