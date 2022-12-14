A Gettysburg College student is accused of recording videos in a fraternity house bathroom, according to court documents.
Gettysburg Borough Police charged Todd Isenburg, 21, of Mendham, N.J., with 18 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, according to a magisterial docket, which listed the date of the alleged offenses as Oct. 22.
Officer Bryan Holden met with college officials after a female student turned in a phone she claimed to have found in the bathroom at Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), 41 W. Lincoln Ave., where she attended a party, according to Holden’s affidavit of probable cause.
The phone “appeared to have videos of individuals using the bathroom,” according to the affidavit.
The student claimed the bathroom lacked toilet paper, so she looked in a cabinet, lifted a cardboard box, and allegedly “found a phone underneath,” according to the affidavit.
The phone was allegedly “unlocked and open to its camera roll,” allegedly enabling the student to see videos showing the bathroom tiles and furniture in the fraternity house, according to the affidavit.
The student at that point “didn’t know if the videos possibly captured people using the bathroom,” but used her own phone “to take a picture of the camera roll,” according to the affidavit.
She also claimed she used the other phone’s “most featured person in the camera roll” function and took a photo with her own phone of the resulting image, which she allegedly “later found to be Todd Isenburg,” according to the affidavit.
Isenburg went to the college’s Public Safety office “to retrieve his phone” and allegedly allowed college officials “to review the contents of his phone,” according to the affidavit.
He also allegedly gave college officials permission “to download six videos and three still images onto their college hard drive,” according to the affidavit. “Thumbnail” pictures allegedly identified the videos as being of a toilet area, according to the affidavit.
The college officials allegedly “said they deleted the six videos and three still images from the phone prior to giving the phone back to Isenburg” and gave police a thumb drive which allegedly contained the videos and images, according to the affidavit.
The video provided to Holden allegedly “shows eight males urinating and at least ten females in various stages of undress,” according to the affidavit.
Holden seized Isenberg’s phone after obtaining a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
The female student allegedly identified Isenburg in “a picture of the subject setting up the camera in the SAE bathroom,” and identified herself in another photo, according to the affidavit.
Two other students identified photos of themselves, according to the affidavit.
Isenburg was also charged with one summary count each of disorderly conduct and harassment, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 1, according to the docket.
“Campus Safety has identified a student who may be responsible for this incident. That student has been separated from the campus on an interim basis pending further investigation” and the fraternity “has been placed on social suspension pending resolution of the matter,” according to an email sent campus-wide Oct. 24 by Anne Ehrlich, the college’s vice president for college life and dean of students.
