It’s tractor parade and wagon ride amongst the Upper Adams orchards time of year again.
Coordinated by the South Mountain Antique Engine Association (SMAEA), the parade will roll out from the South Mountain Fairgrounds Saturday, May 14, about 9 a.m., said Diane Barrick, association secretary-treasurer.
The public is invited to participate, said Barrick, noting registration opens at 8 a.m.
“It’s about a 20-mile drive. It’s $20 to register if you’re not a (SMAEA) member, and $10 for members,” she said.
Tractor drivers must be licensed drivers, and the public is invited to hayrides in the wagons pulled by the tractors, said Barrick. The wagon rides are $5 per person.
There will be coffee and donuts for drivers and wagon riders before the parade, with a lunch afterwards, at no additional cost, she said.
More information is available by calling Ben Dubbs at 717-502-2336, or Adam Brown at 717-752-7381.
For folks who would rather watch the parade pass by, Robert MacBeth, SMAEA life member, said the route is: Leaving the fairgrounds, the parade will travel on state Route 234 (Narrows Road) to Boyer Nursery Road, to Cashtown Road, to New Road, to Church Road, crossing Route 234 (Buchanan Valley Road in that area), around Mountain Road, to Gun Club Road, to Shippensburg Road, down to Boyds Hollow Road, to Celebration Hill Road, then Nawakwa Road, to Brysonia Road, to Upper Temple Road, to Fairgrounds Road, and back to the fairgrounds.
“It’s about 20 miles and takes three to four hours. We do stop at Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club for a restroom break,” MacBeth said.
This is the 16th year for the tractor parade, noting nice weather will draw 30-40 tractors, while if the weather is less cooperative, only about 20 would be expected, he said.
“It’s a nice ride, eight to 10 miles per hour. It’s my job to follow after,” said MacBeth, a fire police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.