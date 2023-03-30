The world got bigger Wednesday for eight children with special needs who received adaptive bikes and strollers at Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU) 12’s New Oxford facility.
Pittsburgh-based Variety the Children’s Charity provided the devices to youth who receive services from LIU, which serves schools in several counties.
“It’s great to see” students receive gear that will “help them grow and get around,” said Patti Wysocki, LIU’s assistant director of student services and district engagement.
Recipients of the bikes and strollers took a victory lap on their new devices around the LIU hallways.
Hezekiah Stfleur, 6, now “can also join in” when siblings and other children play outside, and “can actually go to the park,” said his mother, Ellen Stfleur. She plans to seek a customized stroller to prevent Hezekiah from running away from her in public spaces, and a communication device, both also offered by Variety.
With them was Hezekiah’s uncle, Isear Stfleur. Hezekiah’s father is Luke Raymond.
The goal is to “maximize your child’s potential” and “enable our kids to belong,” Variety Chief Executive Officer Charles LaVallee told the families gathered at the LIU.
He recounted how past recipients have said “we’re not going to be trapped in the house anymore,” because the devices enable families to take their children safely into stores and restaurants, and make it possible for the youngsters to join their peers in outdoor activities. The devices are far easier to manage than wheelchairs, he said.
Several family members responded to questions LaVallee posed to the group. One said her family had to modify a regular stroller by adding pieces of foam flotation noodles to protect the child’s head and help her feel comfortable and secure.
Another man said the new device will help reduce the “daily horror” of fighting with insurance companies to make sure needed goods and services are covered.
Families received one-on-one instruction on how to use the devices safely and break them down for loading into vehicles.
The strollers and bikes are “medical equipment to some degree” and cost at least $1,800 apiece, Lavallee said.
The charity offers bikes, strollers, and communication devices. Families can learn how to apply for one or more devices at www.varietypittsburgh.org, where information about how to donate is also available.
Income guidelines for the program are generous in part because insurance is restrictive and costs are high to raise a child with special needs, LaVallee said. A family of four is eligible if their annual income is $150,000 or less, he said.
The charity has distributed devices valued at more than $9 million, including those distributed at LIU’s York facility in 2019, he said.
Representing Blackburn’s of Tarentum, Pa., which creates the bikes and strollers, was Nick Rossey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.