A woman is accused of fleeing from police at 121 mph before slamming into a structure in Gettysburg with a young child in the vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Ashley Acosta, 25, of Steelton, allegedly “was driving under the influence of marijuana and had her 18-month-old son in the rear seat without a car seat,” according to state police.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.