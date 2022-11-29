The Gettysburg school board moved one step closer to a $34 million proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools by selecting a procurement method Monday.
Instead of voting “yes” or “no,” Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board members indicated their preferred method of procurement through a roll call vote by selecting method one, option two, or none.
School board members Kenneth Hassinger, Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson, Timon Linn, Tim Seigman, and Jeremy Davis were in favor of option one, to use “design build services through the cooperative purchasing network, Omnia Partners, specifying Trane industrial HVAC equipment and Siemens Building Automation System,” according to the meeting agenda.
This was the administrative recommendation since “it provides the best opportunity to minimize contractual risk to the district by using a single contract for both design and construction services as well as maintains the district’s equipment and system standard by purchasing Trane industrial equipment and Siemens Building Automation System,” the agenda reads.
The second option, voted for by school board members Michelle Smyers and Ryan Morris, sought to use design build services through an Energy Service Companies (ESCO) project with an open specification for HVAC equipment and the building automation system.
School board member AmyBeth Hodges was opposed to both options.
Prior to the vote, Hodges attempted to table the agenda item, but the motion failed without a second.
Still without answers to questions, Hodges suggested slowing down, so the school board could have “further discussions and allow that communication to happen naturally, instead of rushing.”
“I do not want to rush when it comes to this type of dollar figure,” Hodges said.
Just two months ago, Hodges said she voted against the project “based on the questions at that time,” and “more questions have come up.”
In September, the school board voted 4-5 on the project with Hassinger, Moyer, Dickerson, and Seigman in the minority voting in favor of the project.
This time around, Monday’s motion focused solely on the procurement method, which is the first step of the process. The timeline also changed with a new completion estimated in August 2024.
The primary drive of the renovations at the elementary schools is the HVAC upgrades, but the work also includes removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to Josh Reynolds, director of facilities. Reynolds was not present at Monday’s meeting.
Other work entails making necessary electrical upgrades, adding new LED light fixtures with a smart system that would maximize energy savings, and replacing the data-lines and adding wireless access points to broadcast Wi-Fi throughout the buildings.
Hassinger, school board president, reminded board members that the motion was “not designed as approving a budget” for the project or “designed as saying the project is moving forward.”
Dickerson reiterated Hassinger’s remarks, noting that district is “not issuing a blank check” and the project has been on the capital improvement plan for at least five years “before I was even elected to this board.”
“I just don’t understand some of the outrage from the public like we are trying to ram this through,” Dickerson added. “We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to do it.”
Seigman clarified that the initial vote in September did not allow for removal of items from the bid due to the previous timeline.
“It has been on the capital projects before most of us have gotten on the board and before Josh was here, so it’s nobody’s pet project,” Seigman said.
Following the procurement method, Seigman said the district will receive “a hard estimate” on the project.
With a background in facilities, Smyers, who admitted to being “the one that kind of stirred the pot a little bit,” explained the importance of replacing HVAC systems once they reach 20 years old, since they lose their “efficiency and effectiveness.”
“I am not willing to write a blank check,” Smyers said. “But I do want to make sure our buildings and facilities in general are up to standard and up to par.”
Through Monday’s vote, the district will need “to have a contract in place by February 2023, which will allow adequate time for project design, plan reviews, approvals, and equipment procurement in time necessary to start construction by late February/early March of 2024 and be substantially complete by August 2024,” the agenda reads.
During public comment, Gettysburg resident Bob Stilwell received a round of applause after his remarks.
Stilwell likened the project to a dead skunk on the roadway.
“I’m sure that each of you at some time has been driving down the road and seen a furry black and white recent dead animal ahead, and thought to yourself, ‘Oh god, this is really going to stink.’ Well, I can tell you from my substantial experience in major program procurements that this project is really going to stink. In fact, it already stinks,” Stilwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.