Flaggers have been directing traffic overnight this week in the downtown area and are expected to continue doing so for “several” more nights, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
A two-inch gas line is being installed for the Union Hotel, 27 Chambersburg St., where major renovations are under way, Gable said Friday.
“Knowing the traffic disruptions that will come with that, the construction company has agreed to work at night,” he said.
The gas line running under Rt. 30 was in poor condition.
The hotel hired a construction company that is working in conjunction with a traffic-flagging firm, Columbia Gas, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Gable said. The borough has no direct involvement in the project, he said.
Chambersburg Street is aU.S. Route 30, and therefore is under PennDOT’s jurisdiction.
