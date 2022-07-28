Patience was paramount when a local teen created art projects for exhibition during the South Mountain Fair, which continues through Saturday near Arendtsville.
“A lot of time” and “a lot of neck pain” were the costs of creation, said Ashley Richwine, 14.
In a project reminiscent of cross-stitch, the Gettysburg Area High School student placed countless colorful plastic “diamonds” to craft an intricate mosaic depicting a country scene.
Richwine also designed greeting cards that combine a food motif with wordplay.
Inside a card shaped like an ice cream treat is the message “Cone-grats.” A hot dog declares “Frankly, you’re great.” A hamburger wishes the reader a “Happy burg-day.”
“I like to do calligraphy,” said Richwine, who used colored pencils to decorate cards constructed out of craft paper, construction paper, and card stock.
Calligraphy was also part of an acrylic painting by Richwine. Its colorful design carries on the greeting card theme, reading “Happy Mother’s Day.”
Richwine said she hoped to win ribbons for her work, as she has in the past.
The South Mountain Fair is “kind of a family thing,” said her mother, Nikki Richwine.
Nikki is a longtime fair volunteer. This year, she is handling administrative work associated with judging in the fair’s beer and wine categories.
But the mother and daughter aren’t the only family members with longstanding ties to the fair.
Nikki’s father Don Roth and brother Thad Roth are members of the fair’s board of directors.
The fair opened Tuesday. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $7 with unlimited carnival rides included. Children under 36 inches tall ride for free.
Fair activities include judging in categories ranging from livestock to chainsaw carving as well as live performances and a fireworks display Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
The South Mountain Fairgrounds is at 615 Narrows Road.
