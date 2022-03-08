Fire spread from a mulch pile to blacken about two acres Saturday on Newman Road in Adams County, South Mountain Fire Chief Ryan Dick said.
What began as a “controlled burn” at a residence in 2100 block spread to within about 15 feet of a neighboring home, but firefighters “were able to make a good stop,” Dick said.
No structures were damaged and no injuries occurred as a result of the 12:49 p.m. fire in Hamiltonban Township, Dick said. The site is about five miles west of Orrtanna.
“The wind presented a challenge” as the fire “tried to get away from us,” he said.
Key to firefighting efforts were a loader and mini-excavator provided, along with operators, by local business owner Scott Naugle and Naugle’s & Son’s Logging, Dick said. The machinery was used to spread the mulch, making the material easier to extinguish, he said.
Even so, “we had to use quite a bit of water,” which tank trucks from several departments transported to the scene, he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources assisted with equipment and personnel oriented toward fighting and investigating forest fires, Dick said.
Other fire companies dispatched were Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Fairfield, Fayetteville, Mont Alto, and Raven Rock, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete by 3:08 p.m., according to ACDES.
Porch damaged
Saturday was a busy day for local firefighters.
Cigarette butts in a container caused about $1,000 in siding and porch floor damage in a 9:18 a.m. blaze in the 1700 block of Carrolls Tract Road, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
Agencies dispatched included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, state police, and the Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Vigilant fire companies, according to ACDES.
The emergency call in Hamiltonban Township was complete by 9:48 a.m.
Also Saturday, Buchanan Valley firefighters were transferred to the St. Thomas station in Franklin County “for several hours” as that company battled a housefire, according to Buchanan Valley Chief Mike Spielman.
Saturday evening Buchanan units returned after assisting with a woods fire in Cooke Township in Cumberland County, according to Spielman.
On Friday, shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Fairfield and other companies were dispatched when dumped ashes burned an outdoor area about 20-by-50-feet but damaged no structures on Pine Hill Trail in Carroll valley, Jacobs said.
Monday’s rain should probably reduce field fires for a while, said Jacobs, who urged care at all times in controlled burning and disposal of ashes.
