Officer Shannon Hilliard

TOP GUN — Hilliard with his previous Top Gun award, presented in 2019.

 Courtesy Gettysburg Police Department

For the fifth straight year, a Gettysburg police officer won statewide recognition for his efforts against intoxicated driving.

Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard was among 21 officers honored by the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

