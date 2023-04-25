Two Union Township supervisors criticized a Mount Joy supervisor Thursday during the latter’s meeting.
Union Chair John Aldridge and Vice Chair Anthony Breighner spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Breighner claimed Todd McCauslin, in social media comments, had incorrectly linked a proposed electric substation in Union with solar energy production.
Aldridge claimed McCauslin acted in an “extremely unprofessional” manner in the comments by speaking against Susan Smith, the attorney employed by both townships.
“We’re blessed to have her,” Aldridge said.
He also urged McCauslin to call Union officials before taking concerns directly to social media.
After the meeting, McCauslin said his comments in a Facebook group devoted to Littlestown neighborhoods were meant to be “in general about development we’re seeing,” and that he disagreed with the Union supervisors’ assessment of Smith’s performance.
In comments emailed Friday, McCauslin wrote “there is a right to free speech and to offer honest opinions/reservations to my friends on Facebook” and that the Union supervisors “instead of trying to publicly blindside/gaslight me” could have “called/emailed me as well to adjust and/or remove comments, if they felt my public comments were somehow unprofessional/unwarranted as a private citizen.”
In other Mount Joy business:
• The township is in communication with the National Park Service and other agencies concerning historical markers removed years ago from along Baltimore Pike, Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer said. The signs concerned troop movements during the Battle of Gettysburg, the history of Two Taverns, and Little’s Run, he said. Potential sites have been identified and some people have expressed interest in making donations, he said.
• Only township residents may have items shredded at no charge from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the township building, 902 Hoffman Home Road. Participants should bring identification to prove their residency, Mazer said. Clean paper, mail including window envelopes, photos, credit cards, and some other materials will be accepted, with no need to remove staples, paper clips, or rubber bands. Cardboard, phonebooks, computer discs, batteries, and other items are banned. Information is on the township website, mtjoytwp.us. The rain date is June 3.
• Repainting of walls and upgrading of floor tiles is finished in the township building’s restrooms, Mazer said. In December, supervisors authorized township employees to undertake the work.
• Three blank rounds will be fired from a cannon during a Memorial Day celebration, according to information the board received from the Lake Heritage Property Owners Association.
