Amblebrook at Gettysburg recently unveiled an expansive impact wall entitled “A History of Hunterstown” during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Boulevard Welcome Center at 25 Lively Stream Way.
Researched and written by Adams County Historical Society Chronicler Tim Smith, the compelling display was conceptualized and fabricated by Graphcom, according to an Amblebrook release.
“Located within a mile of Amblebrook, the Hunterstown venue that is featured in the permanent exhibit played a pivotal role in American history, most notably during the Civil War. Those attending the event to honor the town’s legacy included residents, members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, representatives from Adams County Historical Society, and other special guests,” the release reads.
Speaking on behalf of Crown Community Development, which established the 55-plus community in Gettysburg, Community Land Development Manager Pete Martin lauded the team for the creative endeavor.
“Honoring our historic surroundings has always been part of our vision for this community,” he said. “We are grateful to Tim Smith and the Historical Society as well as Graphcom for creating an incredible display that residents and guests will enjoy for years to come.”
After hearing comments from Martin and featured speakers from Adams County, guests had the opportunity to meet with the historian, peruse the display, and enjoy light fare provided by the Heartland Market and Café.
Led by Smith’s vision, the impact wall at Amblebrook will continuously highlight the area’s historical significance for residents and visitors to the community. Those interested in viewing the display or learning more about the wide range of home styles, options, and amenities at Amblebrook are invited to stop by the Welcome Center.
Amblebrook at Gettysburg is a resort-style active adult community developed by CCD Rock Creek and Managed by Crown Community Development. Crown Community Development is a part of the Henry Crown and Company umbrella of diverse operating and investment companies, established in 1919. Crown Community Development develops and invests in master-planned communities throughout the U.S., including Seattle, Austin, San Antonio, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Castle Rock, Colo., and Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.