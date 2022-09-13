From outdoor activities to being a one-tank drive for many, Adams County has seen tourism climb, surpassing its 2019 pre-pandemic record, officials said.
The increase has been measured through the Hotel Room Rental Tax (HRRT) collected through the county treasurer’s office.
Adams County recorded the HRRT so far this year being 30 percent ahead of 2021 and 15 percent ahead of 2019, according to Adams County Controller John Phillips.
“Stays are now exceeding pre-pandemic levels from 2019, which is good for our community,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “It shows visitors are back. I do really think the diversity of activities are starting to take hold.”
When the Pennsylvania legislature enacted Act 142 of 2000, it granted commissioners “the authority to levy a hotel tax,” Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said.
The county collects the HRRT on short-term rentals with overnight stays at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns, guesthouses, homesteads, campground cabins, and more, Redding said.
The HRRT “is paid by the transient/patron to support tourism as mandated by law, as an availability to market our county as a destination hence generating more revenue coming back into our community. It is not a tax levied on local citizens or local government,” Redding said.
The county collected $1.2 million through June, which is higher than the $940,000 recorded in June 2021 and $1 million in June 2019, said Phillips.
The county is allotted a 4.5 percent administrative fee off the top of the funds, with the balance then divided for distribution. The county receives 12.5 percent of that balance, Redding said.
“The utilization of the 12.5 percent retained by the county is restricted to economic development and historic preservation, and not available for general county expenses,” Phillips said.
Another 12.5 percent goes to local municipalities in the county “which have both a full-time police department/regional police department and lodging properties within their jurisdiction,” according to Redding.
Municipalities sharing in that disbursement include Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fairfield, and New Oxford boroughs, and Cumberland Township, Redding said.
After those distribution, the remaining 75 percent goes to Destination Gettysburg “for the purpose of marketing tourism,” according to Redding.
Destination Gettysburg
“We use that money to market Adams County to visitors,” said Carl Whitehill, vice president of Destination Gettysburg. “Why I think that’s important to note is that the lodging tax was put into place for that very reason, to promote the county as a place to visit without taxing the local residents.”
The tourism organization has “seen a strong recovery” coming out of the pandemic, Whitehill said.
Destination Gettysburg has found the target audience comes from a 300-mile radius of Gettysburg, which is essentially one-tank of gas for a trip, according to Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer at the organization.
“Gettysburg is ideally situated for travel,” Pietrzak said. “A lot of people were nervous of getting on airplanes due to COVID. Most people have come to Gettysburg in cars. That has really benefited us.”
Pietrzak also noted Adams County offers several outdoor activities, fewer crowds, and a sense of safety for people when coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with outdoor recreation, Pietrzak has seen a wider variety of offerings has given people a reason to stay over, instead of opting for a daytrip.
The two busiest months for tourism still correlate with the Battle of Gettysburg anniversary, resulting in July and June with higher turnouts, according to Pietrzak.
October is typically the third busiest month in large part due to the harvests of fruit, ghost tours, and the National Apple Harvest Festival, Pietrzak said.
Through Smith Travel Research (STR), a leading company that tracks lodging performance around the world, Destination Gettysburg has another way to capture tourism data with 80 percent of area hotels participating.
Although the HRRT is showing an increase overall, Pietrzak said they have noticed a 5 percent decrease compared to pre-pandemic levels starting in May, which he believes is due to the higher gas prices and inflation.
“We think we did well, even despite the gas prices,” Pietrzak said.
Hotel view
Nate Mares, general manager at Best Western Gettysburg and Quality Inn Gettysburg Battlefield, has noticed an uptick in visitors as well.
“We are back to pre-pandemic numbers,” Mares said, comparing back to 2018. “Business is back to those levels.”
While the hotels did see student group travel increase over 2021, it did not reach pre-pandemic levels, according to Mares.
The student groups must book farther in advance to plan for the year, he said.
Because of the scheduling of school groups for trips next year, Mares said he believes 2023 is going to be a bigger year for tourism, especially with students visiting the area.
For this year, “leisure guests are making up a lot of what the student groups aren’t,” Mares said.
Leisure guests include families, last-minute trip goers, particularly those booking three weeks out or less, he said.
The best part for Mares is seeing tourists excited about visiting the area.
“You see all kinds of different people,” Mares said. “It’s nice when they want to visit Gettysburg, and you can help plan their tour.”
Since the increase in stays, Mares said the hotels’ shortage in staffing has become more apparent.
The hotels would see 30 people a month walking in for applications to work there, but it hasn’t seen 30 people walk in for a job within the past two years, according to Mares.
Hotels are a 24-hour operation and don’t have the ability to close a day or two like other establishments, Mares said.
“We are always hiring,” Mares said, adding that they are looking for front desk and housekeeping help at both hotels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.