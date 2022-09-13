Travelers are back
Buy Now

Nate Mares, general manager of the Best Western Gettysburg, shows brochures featuring local attractions. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

From outdoor activities to being a one-tank drive for many, Adams County has seen tourism climb, surpassing its 2019 pre-pandemic record, officials said.

The increase has been measured through the Hotel Room Rental Tax (HRRT) collected through the county treasurer’s office.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.