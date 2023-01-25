Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” continued Tuesday at Sachs Covered Bridge.
It was another cold day, this time by the creek’s water as compared to Monday at Showers Tree Farm in the northern tier of the county. Folks bundled up to beat the chill during the afternoon.
Filming continued after nightfall, when temperatures were expected to drop to freezing in anticipation of about an inch of real snow, as compared to faux snow that has been made on the sets since filming began. Rain was forecast to wash away the snow later Wednesday.
Most of the movie action was after the paper’s press time, so little was observed on the set Tuesday.
However, there was one guest who appeared on the set quite by accident, a woman from the west coast who was out walking her dogs, not realizing the movie was being filmed.
Leilani Backus, of Idaho, and her canine companions, Rango, age 10, and Oakley, 4, just happened upon filming of the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” Tuesday at Sachs Covered Bridge.
Backus is considering a move to the area, she said. She needs a property to accommodate her dogs and two horses, which she plans to trailer to Pennsylvania herself.
Backus said her children moved to Massachusetts, but she wasn’t thrilled living there with her horses, and dogs, but feels Adams County might be the right fit.
“This kind of feels like there are more horse people here,” she said.
A registered nurse by trade, Backus said a job transition should be easy since the commonwealth enacted a licensure compact in 2021.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.