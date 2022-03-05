A Franklin Township resident expressed ire at the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting over an alleged zoning violation.
Jeff Richards requested an exemption for a land use permit he was told by the zoning enforcement officer he needed for work he’d already completed on a barn at his Hilltown Road property.
Richards argued the requirement, saying such a permit was not required because all he had done was merely repair a badly leaking roof, and was not expanding or making structural changes to the building.
Lynda Beckwith, who works for Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance which serves the township, disagreed, citing regulations she claims were violated by Richards.
“I’m not gonna let you shake me down for $80,” Richards said, contending the regulations have “gray areas” which are subject to interpretation.
The supervisors rejected Richards’ plea, insisting he secure a land use permit, and have his repair work inspected.
Beckwith said she would assist Richards in securing a permit.
Road, maintenance work
Franklin supervisors also deliberated road maintenance and upgrades to the township’s facilities.
The three supervisors authorized a $51,975 contract with the Russell Standard road construction firm of Fayetteville for oil to resurface some of the township’s roads.
A second bid for the project was nearly double that price, however the lower bid requires the township road crew to do some of the oil-and-chip work.
Roadmaster Curtis Macbeth assured the supervisors the crew can do what’s required so the township realizes the substantial savings.
Only a single bid of $24,900 was received for line-painting on township roads, which would exceed the amount budgeted by $10,000.
The supervisors agreed to defer action on that project and asked Macbeth to speak with the bidder and seek estimates for lining fewer roads this year.
Supervisors also agreed to replace the heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system in half the township office building, at a cost of $21,000.
Christopher Santay, chair, said he thinks COVID relief funds can cover at least a portion of the HVAC upgrading.
The supervisors awarded a contract to Aero Energy to provide the township’s diesel fuel, gasoline and propane for the coming year.
They unanimously agreed to advertise for bids for additional road projects and the replacement of a bridge on Bottom Road.
A propane tank that services township buildings also need to be replaced. Staff will begin exploring vendors and costs.
Fire chief
Cashtown, Buchanan Valley and Arendtsville fire chiefs, whose departments serve the township, supplied written comments on recent activities.
During February, the three companies responded to 60 emergency calls.
Buchanan Valley Fire Department honored volunteers at a recent annual appreciation banquet, according to BVFD Chief Michael Spielman, who also noted 12 department members completed annual CPR recertification.
Franklin supervisors’ next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the township office.
