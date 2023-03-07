County commission incumbent Marty Qually is seeking a fourth term because there are ongoing projects he hopes to see through.
“I just think we have more we can do. I think we have done a good job over the past 12 years,” Qually said. “We can’t sit back. We need to have the experience and leadership to keep us moving forward.”
Qually, a Democrat, said he does not believe people should vote for someone based on past accomplishments.
“They are not electing me to do something yesterday,” Qually said. “You would be electing me for what’s going to happen over the next four years.”
Qually kicked off his campaign announcement Friday at the party headquarters in Gettysburg.
If elected to another four-year term, Qually has five projects he would like to move forward.
Enhancing broadband in the county has been a goal of the Adams County commissioners, who selected Design Nine Inc. last July to complete a feasibility study. The broadband feasibility study, done in partnership with Franklin County, included a public survey component that concluded in December.
“Broadband is incredibly important for our residents, businesses, and our quality of life,” Qually said. “Every part of our lives is impacted by high-speed internet.”
Results of the study will be presented to commissioners and shared with the broadband task force to develop plans and investigate funding sources, Qually said.
Additionally, Qually said county officials are looking into opening a county childcare center at the human services building property in the future for just county employees to start and then potentially to the general public.
Another prominent project is the “Transition to Success” Program, an alternative method to traditional corrections where offenders will spend their incarceration period in individualized, holistic treatment programming.
Based on the Scandinavian model of incarceration, the program will target “first-time, low-risk offenders and first-time probation violators,” officials said.
Two other projects entail expanding the co-responder program that has a mental health professional working full-time to assist Gettysburg and Cumberland Township police and introducing a way to recycle glass locally, according to Qually.
Qually said the co-responder program started by the county working with York/Adams Mental Health–Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities for over a year, which he hopes will grow like York County’s program.
The county should take “a leadership role” in the local recycling of glass since a group recently presented a cost-effective solution, said Qually, who could not reveal the plan due to it being early in the process.
“It has been an issue that we didn’t think was solvable,” Qually said.
Last May, Qually staged a successful write-in campaign for the 91st District State House seat after receiving 811 write-in votes in the primary. Dan Moul, a Republican, won the election in November with 18,988 votes against Qually who received 10,025 votes and Neil Belliveau, a Libertarian with 727 votes.
When asked if Qually plans to run for the 91st District seat again in two years, he said it is still to be determined.
“If the state rep in my district continues to be ineffective, then someone has to hold him accountable,” Qually said. “Since no other Republican will challenge him, then it is up to a Democrat.”
