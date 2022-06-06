Oxford Township leaders amended the municipal zoning map and continued efforts to reconstitute a recreational board Wednesday.
They also adjusted the investments in the township’s general fund and considered a change in pension offerings for employees at the board’s first regular meeting of June.
Convening after a special public hearing on the zoning change of two parcels from agricultural use to industrial, supervisors voted 3-0 to amend the zoning map. The parcels, totaling nearly 247 acres, are located along Red Hill Road and at 1202 Hanover St., and currently owned by MFS.
Both Solicitor John Baransky and township Manager Darrin Catts noted Adams County planners and Oxford Township Planning Commission recommended the change.
“The support was overwhelmingly supported” by both entities, said Catts.
“The proximity of the property to its surroundings is why we saw such positive letters,” said Supervisor Harry McKean. “It’s the right thing. It’s not premium agricultural land.”
The public hearing drew two questions from residents, first to verify the locations, and secondly to ask what industry might be proposed. According to Catts, there is no known proposed development plan and the zoning change opens opportunities for appropriate allowed uses.
Funds
Supervisors have been discussing investment of general funds at each meeting since March, watching for increases in interest rates and asking township staff to recommend fund investments with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).
At the recommendation of township Treasurer Bev Frey, supervisors voted unanimously to invest $250,000 from the general fund to a PLGIT one-year investment paying 2.49% interest. They also voted 3-0 to move an additional $1 million from a PLGIT savings account to a 1-year certificate of deposit at the same 2.49% interest rate.
After the reinvestments, the township still retains daily access to $1 million for operational obligations, according to Frey.
Even at such low interest rates, the funds “make more money” in the CDs for the township than they would sitting in simple savings accounts, said board Chair Frank Sneeringer.
Jim Fey, from Athlon Advisors, presented options and trends among municipalities for handling employee pensions. Oxford Township has up to now offered an annuity program for employees, but its cost and lack of flexibility for employees to add to their pension funds has pushed townships to consider other options.
After discussing the trends in annuities and 401K plan options, the supervisors requested Fey bring back proposals that would update the township’s offer to employees.
Supervisor Mario Iocco also asked that employee input be sought before they make a final decision.
In other business:
• The supervisors asked Catts to advertise a special hearing to reconstitute a recreational board for the township for June 21 at 5:30 p.m., immediately before the supervisors’ next regular meeting.
• Catts told supervisors the the next phase of the Summerfield residential development that was anticipated in the very near future “has been put on hold.”
• It was determined road line and crosswalk painting is expected to take place at Cross Keys and on Lincoln Streets in upcoming days.
