“A Gettysburg Christmas” moviemakers were busy behind the scenes this week, getting all their ducks, or maybe more aptly Christmas trees, in a row.
Bo Brinkman, the man behind the movie — writer, director and producer, said the stars are aligning, with behind-the-scenes work falling into place, actors signing contracts, and scheduling on track for filming to begin in January.
This week Director of Photography Barry Strickland was in town to scout locations with Brinkman, and to shoot background settings.
“I met Barry in Texas, when he was 19, in 1997. He has a passion and a talent,” Brinkman said.
Strickland, now married and a father of three, climbed the ladder of filmmaking success in the interim years, Brinkman said.
Strickland said he and Brinkman were out and about most of the week, checking out locations, such as Showers Christmas Tree Farm in the Upper Adams community, and planning for when filming the movie actually begins.
“We were scouting locations, and checking electrical sources at each location,” said Strickland.
An electrical supply, such as where outlets are located, probably isn’t something most folks would think about, but is integral when filming a movie, he said, noting lights need to be placed in certain locations, but the wires have to be hidden from the camera’s eye. All of this requires a lot of pre-planning, he said.
The duo also prepped for shooting the Tuba Festival Friday evening, but the LED bulbs in the streetlamps on Lincoln Square were wreaking havoc with their lighting, they said.
“The lights are not warm,” said Strickland, noting these types of lights “flicker” when filmed.
Not deterred by such an inconvenience as the town’s street lighting, they came up with a rather simple solution so things will be perfect in the movie.
“We’re putting amber gel caps over the bulbs in the lights around the square,” Brinkman said.
Borough employees were most helpful with making the necessary arrangements for the modification, Strickland said.
The gel caps were to provide softer light as the Tuba Fest was being filmed. Plans called for the initial high-angle shots to be taken from an upper floor window in a building across the square from the Lincoln Hotel, where the tuba players would be seated on the porch. The shot was to pan in using a high-lift and to shoot down from over the top of the Christmas tree in center square, said Strickland.
Filming the tuba players and crowd through a Christmas wreath was also in the works, he said.
Bringing “A Gettysburg Christmas” to the silver screen is a “labor of love,” calling for a lot of cooperation, said Brinkman.
“Barry’s a friend. We couldn’t afford him otherwise,” he said.
The same holds true for all those involved in the movie.
“The actors are all friends,” Brinkman said.
January is a great month to film since most of the people involved are between seasons, he said. A month later, and none would be available.
“We’re all in it together, like a family,” said Strickland.
Brinkman noted the people behind the scenes own their equipment, cutting the need to rent cameras, lights, and the like, making production on a shoestring possible.
“Everyone is coming out to help us. If that’s not Christmas spirit, I don’t know what is,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.