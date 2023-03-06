The Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Monday adopted an agreement with the Carroll Valley Borough tax collector to collect school taxes.
While the tax collection was previously managed by the Hamiltonban Township tax collector, such is no longer an option since the Hamiltonban collector slot is not vacant.
“I think we’re very fortunate that the Carroll Valley tax collector stepped forward,” said FASD Business Manager Tim Stanton. “I feel it is important to have a local representative collect taxes.”
Many people like to pay taxes in person, rather than mailing them in, he said.
If Hamiltonban elects a new tax collector in November, that person will resume collecting school taxes in the spring of 2024. At present, Hamiltonban has sought help from the county treasurer’s office to assist with collecting township taxes.
The school board is also considering several building improvements, including roof repairs to two buildings, replacing the high school gym bleachers, and refinishing the floor. The new bleachers will be Americans with Disabilities Administration (ADA) compliant and include walkways so people no longer have to climb up and down the bleachers, said Stanton.
The second project involves roof repairs for portions of the secondary and elementary schools.
“This should take care of our roof problems until at least 2031,” Stanton said.
Work on these projects could begin in July, with money already put aside for this purpose. FASD Superintendent Thomas Haupt said more information is forthcoming at the March and April school board work sessions regarding these two projects.
FASD has also joined more than 90 percent of the state’s school districts in calling for charter and cyber school funding reform to reduce the cost of supporting these educational options. During the Feb. 13 work session, Haupt said it is about reforming an antiquated law established in 1997 that uses a formula to dictate the costs of regular and special education students attending cyber and charter schools.
“So, we have no control over this,” he said. “It’s a matter of keeping our costs contained while still meeting the needs of district students.”
FASD has 41 students attending such schools at about $14,000 each for regular education student and $29,000 each for five special education students.
The formula used by the state to assess the expense looks at the cost of educating a child in a public school building, said Haupt. Often, costs are much less in the cyber and charter educational areas. He said he hopes new legislation will ease the expense.
In other action, the FASD board approved a policy regarding the discipline of a student convicted or adjudicated of sexual assault that addresses the needs of victims while still supporting the educational needs of an adjudicated or convicted student. Expulsion or reassignment to an alternative or educational program within the district might be considered. For a student with a disability, the district would coordinate with the individualized education program (IEP) team to provide appropriate educational alternatives while ensuring the student will not come into contact with the victim in a school building, vehicle, or sponsored activity.
Another policy that was approved will provide education and practice for staff and students in emergency preparedness for fire and school security drills and preventing infection through procedures such as frequent hand washing and cough/sneeze etiquette.
Staff will be required to take two hours of training in situational awareness, trauma-informed approaches, behavioral health, suicide and bullying, and substance use awareness. In addition, some training will be required on emergency training drills for fire, natural disaster, active shooter, hostage, and bomb threat situations. Identifying student behavior that may threaten the safety of the student, other students, employees, facilities, or the community, is also included.
The board also approved selling a district-owned property at 5144 Fairfield Road for $234,900. Formerly a rental property, it has been vacant since December. Stanton told board members at the Feb. 13 work session that the home, built around 1850, sits on 6.5 acres of property, has over 2,000 square feet of living space, and is not contiguous with any other district property.
On Stanton’s recommendation, the board also approved the FY24 general fund operating budget of the Lincoln Intermediate Unit, which must be voted on by all school districts in its three-county area. Information regarding the LIU budget was presented at the February work session.
“I see nothing controversial in this budget,” Stanton said.
Nearly $7,000 in donations were received, said FASD Board President Jennifer Holz. Dannie and Anna Holsinger donated $5,000 for boys’ baseball and Fairfield area athletics. The balance was provided to assist students with unpaid lunch accounts from various sources, including: Springs Brethren in Christ Church, $100; Janet Rapuano and family, $50; Joyce W. Rose, $25; Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, $150; Liberty Worship Center, $369; and the Fairfield AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post #172, $1,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.