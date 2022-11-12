Groundbreaking 3
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for a new greenhouse project. Pictured from left to right are Robert Walker, Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) assistant superintendent; Garry Himes, Colonial Career and Technology Center principal; Mark Dellinger, owner of Dellinger Horticulture; Gretchen McClain, president and chief executive officer of J.M. Huber Corporation; Ed Groft, CVSD school board president; Sharon Perry, CVSD superintendent; Krista Hayward, Conewago Valley Foundation for Education (CVFE) president; Joshlyn Sharrer, CVFE treasurer; Jeff Murren, CVSD director of facilities and grounds; and Tara Shaw of CVFE and Lobar Associates. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) is taking its horticulture program to the next level with the addition of a new greenhouse.

The horticulture program started at CVSD’s Colonial Career and Technology Center (CCTC) last year and continues to grow with more courses each year, said Kristyn Cales, agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor at New Oxford High School.

