Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) is taking its horticulture program to the next level with the addition of a new greenhouse.
The horticulture program started at CVSD’s Colonial Career and Technology Center (CCTC) last year and continues to grow with more courses each year, said Kristyn Cales, agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor at New Oxford High School.
Mark Dellinger, owner of Dellinger Horticulture, is donating the construction and structure of a gutter connect greenhouse, 24 feet wide and 96 feet long, that is estimated to be completed by this spring.
A 1987 New Oxford High School graduate, Dellinger said it feels “good” to give back to his alma mater in a field about which he is passionate.
The horticulture program, among the five offered at CCTC, “focuses on the general production and processing of domesticated plants, shrubs, flowers, foliage, trees, groundcovers, and related plant materials; the management of technical and business operations connected with horticulture services; and the basic scientific principles needed to understand plants and their management and care,” according to district officials.
All six horticulture courses will be offered next year, providing a full Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) approved program, according to Cales.
In the meantime, Cales said she is excited to get started in the new greenhouse next spring to connect students with the community.
“We want to show students how they can support their community and open their eyes up to the impact they can make,” Cales said.
Outside the CCTC and next to the tennis courts, where the new greenhouse will be located, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 4.
CVSD officials, Conewago Valley Foundation for Education (CVFE) members, and donors to the project came together to share the importance of the project.
CVFE President Krista Hayward thanked Aida Flores for helping make this project happen after sharing that the company she works for, Miller Chemical & Fertilizer Corporation, provides grant opportunities that matched the foundation’s goals in 2019.
J.M. Huber Corporation acquired Miller Chemical & Fertilizer in 2019, according to Gretchen McClain, president and chief executive officer of J.M. Huber Corporation.
Hayward also said McClain’s company provided a $100,000 grant, even through “a few rather large obstacles” like the pandemic, “unforeseen costs, and supply chain issues.”
Through Huber Helps, J.M. Huber Corporation donates a percentage of its net income every year toward helping individuals and the planet, according to the company’s website.
“When Huber Helps invested in the Conewago Valley Foundation greenhouse project in 2020, we did so because we believe that the hands-on learning experiences this project will provide will help inspire the next generation of agriculture workers in Hanover and Pennsylvania to pursue careers and become innovators in this important industry,” McClain said.
Lobar Associates also donated all design services for the project, “valued at $19,000,” Hayward said.
“I am so grateful to be a part of this community,” Hayward said. “Time and again, the foundation has reached out to our community asking them to support innovative projects for our students and every time, our community has said ‘yes.’”
CVSD Superintendent Sharon Perry said it has taken a team to bring this project to fruition.
