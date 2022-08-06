Efforts to build a new greenhouse at Biglerville High School (BHS) may soon come to fruition.
Funding for the approximately $105,000 proposal is nearly secured, Phil Wagner, Canner Funds president, said Tuesday during an Upper Adams School District Board committee meeting. Canner Funds is an independent nonprofit organization that supports the school district.
A $30,000 contribution from the school would be among crucial final steps, Wagner said.
Board President Tom Wilson requested and received from board members an informal “head nod” in favor of contributing the “seed money.” A formal vote is planned during the board’s next regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the board room at BHS.
“For the past several years, agricultural education in Upper Adams has been hamstrung by its aging, dilapidated greenhouse complex,” according to a letter distributed to the board and signed by Wagner and BHS agriculture teacher Michelle Miller.
“Upper Adams is a crucially important agricultural zone” and the district “has long been responsible for educating upcoming generations of farmers who contribute to our local economy through modern agricultural practices,” the letter reads.
A new greenhouse and resulting educational opportunities “could be monumental” for local agricultural employers, board member Mikel Grimm said.
The contribution from the district is needed to obtain a $25,000 grant from the local Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, Wagner said.
Other pledges from local organizations and businesses include: $20,000 from American Legion Post 262; $5,000 from Hollabaugh Brothers; $3,000 the first year and the same amount in the next year from the Upper Adams Lions Club; $2,500 from Conewago Enterprises; $2,500 from Farm Credit; $5,000 from Adams County Nursery; and site preparation and retaining wall construction valued at $9,500 from Waggoner Construction.
The pledges, proposed school district contribution, and potential foundation grant nearly equal the project’s estimated cost, Wagner said.
In other business, board members expressed gratitude for two contributions to support a tradition of giving school T-shirts to fourth-graders at Upper Adams Intermediate School. Bob and Donna Gano of G-Force Security Solutions donated $500. The Upper Adams Lions Club gave $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.