Efforts to build a new greenhouse at Biglerville High School (BHS) may soon come to fruition.

Funding for the approximately $105,000 proposal is nearly secured, Phil Wagner, Canner Funds president, said Tuesday during an Upper Adams School District Board committee meeting. Canner Funds is an independent nonprofit organization that supports the school district.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.