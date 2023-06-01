Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) is in the process of retiring, updating, or consolidating its policies on various topics from conflicts of interest to district staff employment.
In an effort to reduce and consolidate, GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the school board will see “a lot of policies” coming up for approval over the next year.
Some policies will be retired due to not being needed anymore, while new ones will be created, according to Perrin.
“Instead of having a policy across several different types of employee groups, we are creating one policy for all employees for that specific topic,” Perrin said as an example.
The Pennsylvania School Boards Association and the district’s legal firm, Stock & Leader, will review the policies along with the administrative team before they move to the committee level, Perrin said.
Six policies were presented to the school board as information items at a recent meeting. The items included two policy retirements of Policy 301 – Administrative Code of Ethics and Policy 304 – Conflict of Interest.
“They will be board action items at the next meeting,” School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said.
School board member Al Moyer thanked School Board Vice President Mike Dickerson as well as administrators for leading the board through the process of condensing policies and updating them “to a more contemporary status,” which puts “the district in a better standing.”
Other policies under review included Policy 301 – Creating a Position, Policy 302 – Employment of Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent, Policy 304 – Employment of District Staff, and Policy 827 – Conflict of Interest.
In Policy 302 – Employment of Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent, there were marked changes regarding a leave of absence granted to the superintendent or assistant superintendent that a substitute of either may be appointed to serve for the duration of the leave.
Additionally, the policy notes recruitment procedures for filling the position of superintendent or assistant superintendent as preparing a job description, written qualifications, informative materials that describe the district, educational goals, and positions as well as the “opportunity for selected applicants to visit the district schools, meet with internal staff and external stakeholders at the board’s invitation.”
“Recruitment, screening and evaluation of candidates shall be conducted in accordance with board policy, board established leadership criteria and state and federal law,” the policy reads.
Another information item included the roof replacement project at the district warehouse, located at 900 Biglerville Road.
The $120,000 project was reviewed by the facilities and finance committee and is part of the approved capital improvement program five-year plan with funding coming from the capital projects’ fund, the agenda reads.
“The current roof was installed on the building when it was constructed in 1964,” according to the meeting agenda.
