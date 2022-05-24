A woman fell about 15 feet when a stairway landing collapsed Sunday, Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar said.
The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear life-threatening, including scrapes and bruises, he said.
The stairs led to an apartment above The Flower Shop at 46 Prince St., Kellar said.
“She went straight through” the landing, he said.
A borough inspector determined the deck-like stairway would have to be rebuilt, Kellar said. Work was under way Monday afternoon, he said.
Building code violation charges were unlikely because no complaints were received before the incident, said Kellar, who is also Littlestown’s borough manager.
Authorities were dispatched at 8:53 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 11:42 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
In addition to borough police, agencies dispatched included the Alpha Fire Company of Littlestown, the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company of Maryland, and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
