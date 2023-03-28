A judge removed Gettysburg Area School District Board incumbent AmyBeth Hodges from both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots, but ruled Sandra Yerger’s name will remain on the Republican primary ballot for Mount Joy Township supervisor.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George last week ruled that AmyBeth Hodges’ name will not appear on the Democratic ballot in the May 16 primary. The decision came after George dropped Hodges from the Republican ballot.
State law permits school board candidates to “cross-file” and seek both parties’ nominations.
Hodges “respects the decision of the court and is not contemplating an appeal, but will instead focus on the next nine months” remaining in her term, her attorney, Bernard Yannetti, said Monday.
He and Hodges did not discuss a potential write-in campaign, but will “wait and see what happens” after the primary, he said.
Hodges felt she “was afforded a fair opportunity to address the concerns of the petitioner, and she thinks she did so in a way that was transparent,” Yannetti said.
George’s ruling incorporated points cited in the Republican ballot decision, which centered on Hodges’ identification of herself as a “business owner” on election paperwork when she does not have a direct ownership interest in the corporation that operates the Brafferton Inn in Gettysburg.
During a court hearing March 20, Hodges testified that ongoing negotiations will lead to her becoming half-owner of the inn, back-dated to the beginning of 2023. She has an equitable interest in the business through her husband, who has ownership along with her mother-in-law, she testified.
In the Democratic ballot case, George also threw out three of 12 signatures on Hodges’ nominating petition, leaving only nine valid signatures when at least 10 are required.
George wrote that signer Emma Dooner used an address that did not match the one at which she was registered to vote; Rita Goble “did not identify the city, borough, or township in which she resides, but rather used ditto marks”; and Sasha Angell is a registered Republican.
Jenine Weaver filed the challenge to Hodges’ place on the Democratic ballot. Matthew Teeter was her attorney.
George rebuffed an effort to remove Yerger from the Republican ballot for Mount Joy supervisor.
Former supervisor David Updyke filed the challenge on grounds that Yerger’s property is divided between Mount Joy and neighboring Mount Pleasant townships, claiming the house in which she resides is in the Mount Pleasant portion.
In his ruling, George wrote that Yerger’s status as a Mount Joy voter “was assigned” by the Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration after she provided her street address, the office also refers to tax records, and Yerger “has paid 100 percent of her real estate taxes on the Property to Mount Joy Township.”
State law does not clearly define residency and George was “unable to find any resource which limits the term ‘reside’ to the physical confines of a house,” he wrote.
Precedent makes clear that election law “is to be liberally construed so as not to deny any person the opportunity to run for office or to deprive the voters of the right to elect the candidate of their choice,” George wrote.
“Because it is for the legislature to clearly define the qualifications of a candidate for office as it relates to properties split by municipal boundaries, it is not proper for this Court to enunciate those parameters,” George wrote.
Yannetti represented Yerger. Teeter represented Updyke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.