A judge removed Gettysburg Area School District Board incumbent AmyBeth Hodges from both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots, but ruled Sandra Yerger’s name will remain on the Republican primary ballot for Mount Joy Township supervisor.

Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George last week ruled that AmyBeth Hodges’ name will not appear on the Democratic ballot in the May 16 primary. The decision came after George dropped Hodges from the Republican ballot.

 

