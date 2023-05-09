National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health.
This year, this national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is May 7-13. Various events and promotions of Prevention Week are planned across the nation. The focus of National Prevention Week is to change the prevention landscape by providing evidence-based and accessible resources to facilitate collective action and story-sharing. Part of sharing the prevention story of our community is through inviting our community to engage with our 20-plus year strong prevention coalition.
Collaborating For Youth is Adams County’s community-based, data-driven coalition that works to support positive youth development and substance free, positive futures. If you’ve had youth in area schools over the past two decades, chances are a CFY program or project touched their lives.
CFY was born out of a desire on the part of community residents and leaders to make community-wide changes which would improve the lives and futures of youth in Adams County. A coalition was formed which included 20-30 members from schools, churches, government, nonprofits, health care, parents, and interested citizens. The group was interested in doing something big that would have an impact for years to come. That was over 20 years ago and CFY is growing, supporting more services than ever, and engaging new community groups to assure that we are driven by the voices in our community we seek to serve.
In observance of prevention week Collaborating For Youth will highlight local efforts to support substance free youth and support positive youth development. We will also showcase overdose prevention efforts with our partners at the Adams County Overdose Prevention Task Force. Our activities help communities across the county and are possible because we have wide-spread support in the Adams County community. We will discuss concepts like youth leadership, equity and inclusion, and overdose prevention. We look forward to furthering a positive dialogue around our region’s most valuable asset, our people. We hope you will join us in celebrating prevention this week. For more information visit www.cfygettysburg.com.
Submitted by Meghan Riordan, community impact coordinator for Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week. CFY will provide a front page column through Thursday to draw attention to prevention.
