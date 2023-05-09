National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health.

This year, this national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is May 7-13. Various events and promotions of Prevention Week are planned across the nation. The focus of National Prevention Week is to change the prevention landscape by providing evidence-based and accessible resources to facilitate collective action and story-sharing. Part of sharing the prevention story of our community is through inviting our community to engage with our 20-plus year strong prevention coalition.

Submitted by Meghan Riordan, community impact coordinator for Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week. CFY will provide a front page column through Thursday to draw attention to prevention.

