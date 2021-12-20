rabbittransit will host free rides on its Gettysburg-Hanover Connector service on Wednesday, as fares are being paid for by an anonymous donor. rabbittransit extends its thanks to the donor for their generosity towards the community, and for their support of rabbittransit’s mission to provide safe, reliable and customer-centered mobility services.
rabbittransit launched the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector on Feb. 8, 2021, in partnership with @Home in Adams County and the Adams County Community Foundation. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector is fixed route bus service connecting the two main communities of Gettysburg and Hanover through New Oxford. Included as part of Governor Wolf’s Workforce Development Program, the project aims to help eliminate the transportation issue that many employers face by focusing on providing access to employment opportunities in areas currently not accessible by public transit.
