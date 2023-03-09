Romeo and Juliet at Delone Catholic
Buy Now

Aubrey Dittmar, left, and Justin Smith rehearse the title roles in Delone Catholic High School’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” Performances are planned at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

To comprehend their characters and conjure them fully to life, student actors at Delone Catholic High School have been diving deep into the rich language of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

“The most challenging part of playing Juliet is having to understand and interpret each line rather than just memorize or feel whatever words come next,” said senior Aubrey Dittmar.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.