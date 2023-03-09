To comprehend their characters and conjure them fully to life, student actors at Delone Catholic High School have been diving deep into the rich language of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
“The most challenging part of playing Juliet is having to understand and interpret each line rather than just memorize or feel whatever words come next,” said senior Aubrey Dittmar.
She has performed in some 30 productions at Delone and elsewhere, but “this is the very first show where I’ve had to sit down and analyze each line, but to be honest, that’s what makes Shakespeare so enticing. It is so incredibly rewarding when you can finally recite a line clearly and with full understanding, that wouldn’t make sense to the naked eye,” she said.
“Juliet has been a dream role of mine for as long as I can remember, but it took me actually playing Juliet to realize how intricate of a character she truly is, which deepened my respect for her even more. I was surprised to find out that she was so much more than just Romeo’s muse, but rather a woman of great strength and courage,” Dittmar said.
The production is also a dream for director Gabriela Cranga, a 2017 Delone graduate who teaches third grade at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Gettysburg.
“This show is a labor of love, something I’ve envisioned for a long time,” Cranga said. “I knew I could only do it with the right cast, and this cast time and time again has shown me they are of the caliber of the show.”
First-year students at Delone study the play in class, but a production demands even deeper comprehension, and “our actors and technicians have only had a little over a month to prepare,” Cranga said.
It has been “a little bit of a sprint, the fast-track to Shakespeare,” she said.
During her own student years, Cranga performed in all of Delone’s shows, including “The Little Mermaid,” the production in which Justin Smith, who is now portraying Romeo, made his debut as a sixth-grader.
“I think understanding the words was the most challenging part,” said Smith, a senior who has also been active in community theater.
“On the first read through I didn’t understand anything I was saying, but as we practiced more I began to understand what I was saying, what those words meant, and the very intricate and extreme emotions the words imply,” he said.
“Shakespeare’s writing is very challenging, but it’s also very rewarding when you do start to understand what it means, and I think I’ve really grown as an actor because of this,” Smith said.
“I didn’t realize how much of a baby Romeo is,” as evidenced by his emotion-driven decision-making, “but I’ve gotten to discover that he is so much more complex than that. I’ve really enjoyed getting to play up the emotional and over-dramatic side of Romeo,” Smith said.
Dittmar and Smith have been acting together since middle school, so “they’re very comfortable with each other and they have a very good chemistry,” Cranga said.
After graduation, Dittmar plans to study musical theater and seek a career in the world of movies and music.
Smith plans to study speech and language pathology.
“I used to have a speech impediment so I would be getting to help other people like me,” he said.
The cast includes Rowan Dorsey as the Friar, Annie Woolford as the Nurse, Matthew Leon as Tybalt, and Jacob Fleming as Benvolio.
The show features live music, including a vocal performance at the conclusion of intermission. The play’s co-director, Derf Maitland, an English teacher at Delone, joins student musicians Evan Glass, Aubrey Dittmar, Cody McGlughlin, and Wyatt Hill.
Student technicians are Keefer Stiles, Cara Bruton, Joseph Chirillo, Kaleb Powell, Lily Shriner, Paige Bruton, Mary Crider, Violetta Kojic, Kaitlyn Noback, Evan Glass, and Vladmir Kojic.
Performances are planned at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gymnasium. Admission is $5 or free for Delone students and staff.
The production uses a text shortened and adapted by Ken Womble.
