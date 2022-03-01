Sixteen people in Adams County died from opioid overdoses in 2021, according to the Center for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD).
In 2020, there were 20 deaths and in 2019 there were seven.
“We have seen a doubling of overdose deaths in those years, heavily affected by the pandemic,” Andrea Dolges, CFYCD executive director, said.
One is too many for Dolges and her team, so they will distribute Narcan on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. New Oxford and Abbottstown boroughs will light their squares purple to raise attention of the issue.
“Everyone should have access to Narcan because you will never know when you will need to save a life,” Dolges said.
The event will be held on Gettysburg square’s northwest quadrant to commemorate Black Balloon Day, March 6, an international event to bring awareness to opioid deaths. CFYCD hopes to reduce the stigma often associated with opioid deaths so those addicted feel comfortable seeking help, Dolges said.
“Reducing the stigma for families also helps with the healing process,” she said.
The center has opted not to distribute balloons because of environmental concerns, but attendees can fill out a flier with a picture of a balloon to show their support, Dolges said. The center will also launch a social media campaign tied to the event.
The center will distribute information on the dangers of opioids and fentanyl and how those addicted can receive help.
Dolges has hosted these events before and always encounters someone who does not believe Narcan should be free.
“If it were the person’s own family member, they would probably feel differently. If we can save lives, we can get them to treatment,” Dolges said.
Those who would like Narcan or information but cannot attend Friday’s event should contact Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist, at 717-338-0300, ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.