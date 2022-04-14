This summer promises to be an exciting one at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield.
The park commission received approval for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant for $74,800m which will be used toward completing Phase 3 of the park project.
The grant amount represents matching funds from donors, which include Adams Electric Cooperative, Specialty Granules Inc., and others. In conjunction with an engineering firm and DCNR, the commission is in the process of reviewing a contractor proposal. Work is planned to begin this summer.
The Phase 3 grant request included items that will enhance and expand the current park facility. Specifically, the grant request included funds to pave and line the parking lot, expand the walking path around the detention/runoff pond, construct a pergola attached to the existing pavilion for additional shade, construct a small pavilion near the natural playground area to house portable toilets, run water lines to the new pavilion and to the existing pavilion, and to build a pickleball court.
Unfortunately, the grant amount and matching funds will not finance all the commission had hoped. The pickleball court will have to wait for a future grant or donations. The park commission believes the pickleball court would be great for the community and is always open to working with prospective donors.
As in other years, the park will continue to host seasonal activities, including Kite Day and Music in the Park on three summer Sunday evenings.
Kite Day is scheduled for April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; as before, Competitive Kite Flyer Joe Whitmore will be on hand to demonstrate his kites and skills and to help everyone get their kites aloft. Attendees are invited to bring their own kites, create a kite from a kit or use one the commission has available. A light lunch will be provided.
Music in the Park will return for the fifth year with events planned for the third Sundays of June, July and August, 6-8 p.m. Music events are open to the public and aim to provide entertainment for families and the community. There are no rain dates scheduled.
Entertainers and dates are:
• Sunday, June 19, Cumberland Shakedown will return with its high energy of covers and original tunes. Bruce Rowland and Jimmy Wilkinson, who make up Cumberland Shakedown, have played together for over a decade. Both are accomplished guitarists that complement each other and are sure to entertain throughout the evening. June 19, being Father’s Day, bring Dad out for great music and a special sweet treat.
• Sunday, July 17, the park will welcome for the first time Seeds of Nostalgia, hosted by Joe and Betty Redding. Joe and Betty will be hosting their version of a closed performance showcase that includes live music. With a great following of singers and musicians, the evening promises to offer something for everyone.
• Sunday, Aug. 21, musicians to be announced at a later date.
As the summer commences, the park's pollinator garden will be in bloom and the sunsets are great. As always, comments are welcome and additional information may be obtained by contacting the Hamiltonban Township office or Hamiltonban Fairfield Park Commission Chair John Strahler at 717 642-5858.
